T&T out, St Kitts stay alive in U20 Women's Champs

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago have been knocked out of the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Women Championship after a 5-0 dubbing by Canada, but St Kitts and Nevis remain in the competition although losing to El Salvador with the same scoreline when Group A matches wrapped up here on Tuesday night.

When El Salvador kicked off the action at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal against the Caribbean side, they could not have asked for a better start, as Isabella Recinos turned in a header just 33 seconds into the game to hand El Salvador a 1-0 lead.

Josseline Uribe doubled the advantage, 2-0, in the 16th minute with a sweeping right-footed shot, followed by Victoria Sanchez extending the lead to 3-0 in the 37th minute via the spot with a penalty conversion.

Uribe notched her second of the day right before half-time with a shot from outside the box and then the day was rounded out by Andrea Amaya finishing off the 5-0 scoreline with a penalty conversion of her own.

The top three teams in each group advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. So, despite the defeat, St Kitts and Nevis still advanced along with El Salvador and group winners Canada, who topped Trinidad and Tobago, giving the Canadians three victories in the group.

Going into their encounter with Canada needing to at least win by four goals to advance, the Soca Princesses presented no challenge.

Holly Ward kicked off the scoring in the 37th minute before a second-half deluge in which Serita Thurton (49'), Keera Melenhorst (58'), Florianne Jourde (64') and Kaila Novak (90') all bagged goals to seal another three points.

Meantime, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will join the United States as the teams qualifying out of Group C for the knockout round.

Puerto Rico beat Nicaragua 1-0 while the US beat the host nation 7-0.