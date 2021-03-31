Table tennis flagbearers Tomlinson, Watson march on in Florida tourney

Leading national table tennis players Simon Tomlinson and Kane Watson continued their preparatio n for the Olympic qualifiers with good performances at the training camp at Broward Table Tennis Club, Florida.

Playing in the Florida State Championship over last weekend, Tomlinson came second in the Giant Round Robin Championship Division, Watson took top honours in the Under-2300 Rating event.

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Christopher Samuda, in commenting on the progress of the national campaigners, said: “Tomlinson and Watson have sacrificed a lot for the love of their country and are demonstrating mettle in these challenging times as they keep a laser eye on Tokyo, where I hope we will all meet.”

Watson's path to victory saw him taking the scalp of the number one seed Alejandro Roldan from the Czech Republic in the round of 16 3-1 and national players from Venezuela and China before overpowering Jose Alvarez of Cuba 3-1 in the final.

Tomlinson got by national players from China, Colombia, Cuba and the Czech Republic as well as the number one seed Richard Pietri of Puerto Rico 3-1 in the penultimate match before losing to Hector Berries of Puerto Rico 3-0 in a tough final.

Secretary general of the JOA Ryan Foster made clear the role of the apex governing body, in stating: “The JOA is funding the camp because we believe in talent and are committed to giving our athletes across disciplines every opportunity to self-actualise and arrive on the Olympic world stage.”

Tomlinson and Watson continue their march towards the Tokyo Olympic Games which will take place this year between July 23 and August 8.