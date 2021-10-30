Tahjae Richards is Phoenix Masters golf champion

Tahjae Richards is Phoenix Masters golf championSaturday, October 30, 2021
|
Tahjae Richards, of the Upton Golf Club, was crowned Phoenix Masters Champion after winning the 2021 Phoenix Charity Golf Tournament contested at Caymanas Golf Course last Saturday.
Richards won from a field of 70 golfers, including national representative Justin Burrowes who, as category champion, walked away with the Paul Seaton Trophy, and George Hugh, who added his name to the Hamar Dayes Trophy.
Dianne Hudson dominated the field to be crowned Ladies champion golfer, while Winni Lau and Zaniel Knight topped the junior girls' and boys' categories, respectively.
The Phoenix Charity Golf Tournament, which returned to the annual calendar after a one-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions, was supported by Porsche at ATL and Sagicor Bank as major sponsors, along with several other businesses and individuals.
