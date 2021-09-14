Talbott takes football talent to Europe

HARBOUR View Football Club will have to play the knockout phase of the Jamaica Premier League without their captain and centre half, Ajeanie Talbott as the player jetted off to Europe the day after he helped them sneak into the play-offs with a 1-0 win over Arnett Gardens last Friday.

Talbott has joined Portuguese Third Division football club, Sporting Club Sao Joao De Ver until the end of the year in what is his first sojourn unto the continent.

The former Jamaica College Manning Cup vice-captain was at a loss for words in describing how he felt about the opportunity that has presented itself at this stage of his career.

“Off the top of my head, words can't begin to express how awesome this opportunity is and I'm truly thankful for this opportunity,” he said.

“I'm really excited and can't wait to get the ball rolling,” he continued.

He is hoping to have immediate impact at the club with a view to taking the club higher up the tables.

“My team, Sporting Club Sao Joao, is currently at third position, and I'm hoping to keep them there or go up on the table so we can get promoted.”

The 23-year-old says that the time spent playing for Harbour View in the Jamaica Premier League has prepared him for this next phase of his playing career.

“The time spent at Harbour View definitely prepared me for this, from one-on-one meetings with the coaches and managers to the demands they asked for.”

He made special mention of two of the coaches who guided him at the club.

“Special thanks to Coach Bibi [Ricardo Gardner] and Coach [Ludlow] Bernard.”

Making the decision to leave the club that he has represented since leaving high school, at a time when they need him the most, was not an easy one for Talbott.

“It is a bittersweet feeling, but knowing that my team is in the play-offs gives me chills.”

He also believes in the depth of the squad at Harbour View as they continue their pursuit of the premier league title.

“We have a very competitive team and, just like I've always said, 'Any 11 players coach puts out there can get the job done!' ”

Like any player his age, Talbott is hoping to make an impact right away that may see him extend his time in Europe beyond the current agreed period.

“Yes, I am definitely hoping to grab the eyes and attention of bigger European teams,” he stated.

Along with an extended stay in Europe, Talbott, who has four national caps, is hoping to regain the attention of the National Senior Coach Theodore Whitmore.

“My last call-up was March 2020 to play against Bermuda. I'm always praying and hoping to be a part of any Jamaican squad because it's a great honour to represent my country, so hopefully playing in Europe will help me to get the attention of the head coach once again.”

Talbott won the Manning Cup and Olivier Shield twice while at Jamaica College.