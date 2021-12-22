Tank-Weld continues Christmas giveback to Waterhouse communities

Tank-Weld Metals, on Saturday, continued its annual Christmas giveback to members of the Waterhouse community in which the company is located.

It is the 32nd year that Tank-Weld is making this type of contribution to members of the surrounding communities in which the company has been operating.

The giveback to the communities began right after Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 when the company replaced the roofing at Seaward Primary and Junior High School in Olympic Gardens. It has continued to serve the communities in various ways since then.

Led by Managing Director Bruce Bicknell, who was accompanied by his children Blaise, Adrian and Leah, Tank-Weld handed out 800 care packages, mostly to the elderly and children.

Packages with food stuff were distributed to the adults and packages with school supplies and footballs were given to the children. Some 500 footballs were handed out to the children, along with the school supplies.

Bicknell said he wanted the people of the community to know that they are not forgotten.

“This is what we do every year. We want to make the people in the communities know that we haven't forgotten them, we love them. We are here to share some gift packages with them, especially the elderly and the kids.

“We want to give the food packages to the elderly, especially the most needy in the community.”

In addition to assisting with the loading of the packages onto trucks for distribution, Bicknell and his children walked through the community to distribute the packages themselves, along with employees of the company.

“There is no worse feeling than the feeling of neglect. So, we want to show them that we care and we are going to be with them and share not just what we have to give them, but our time as well,” he said.

For Bicknell, who is also the chairman at Waterhouse Football Club, this annual giveback at Christmas is very important and dear to him.

“To me this is more fun than staying at a five-star hotel, what we are doing here. It is my favourite and most important day of the year,” he revealed.

Blaise Bicknell, Jamaica's number one ranked male singles tennis player, has been on this journey with his father for many years and he, too, was overjoyed at being able to bring joy and happiness to the people of Waterhouse.

“It is amazing seeing the joy on the people's faces and being there with my family doing what is a pleasure.”

It is equally important to the younger Bicknell to be able to do this year after year.

“It is very important to me and to us as a family. We have been doing this for many years now and to just see the smiles on the faces of the people who receive these donations, it is very satisfying. It is extremely important to give back to those in need, especially at this time of the year,” he said.

It must be noted that Tank-Weld has made a series of donations to the most vulnerable in the Waterhouse communities since the pandemic hit last year.