Tappa rates Boyz 6 out of 10 after latest rendition

ORLANDO, USA — Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore is not in the habit of grading his team's performance by using numerical standards.

But when pressed to give a mark on the Reggae Boyz' rendition in their 2-1 triumph over Guadeloupe on Friday night, he said: “Tonight [Friday night], I will give them a six.”

Even though the team found their way back from a goal down to win the match and advance to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup, Whitmore was largely unhappy with the team's delivery.

“First and foremost, it was not the kind of performance we were expecting from the boys but [in the end], the result was more important. I don't think the team played to expectations tonight [Friday] as I thought we only played in the last 20 minutes. Then again, the result is what matters the most,” said the tactician.

In the Group C encounter at Exploria Stadium the match was a messy affair, especially when measured against the expectations of Jamaica.

Disappointingly for the coaching staff, the few hundred fans, and surely for the players themselves, were the many missed goalscoring opportunities that, if converted, could have easily resulted in the match being a blowout for the Boyz.

The midfield, once again, remained a concern. But the central defensive pair of Damion Lowe and Liam Moore stood tall, so too goalkeeping Captain Andre Blake whose evening was underlined by a brilliant one-handed save.

“I know around the back we are solid but unfortunately, we gave up a goal. I think, for me, our backline is he strongest part of our game.

“I don't think we connected well in terms of combining from midfield to the final third, and I think we were let down again in the final third by not putting away our chances. In addition, our decision-making was poor,” Whitmore lamented.

He argued that after conceding in the fourth minute from an Amari'i Bell own goal, the team went to shambles in terms of collective play and responsibility.

“I think the early goal caught us by surprise and I don't think the team handled it well…we wanted to go forward and we wanted to equalise, and instead what we needed was to be patient and move around the football.

“In the final 20 minutes, when we realised that time was against us, that's when we started to put pressure on the opponent,” Whitmore reasoned.

He said he was considerably disappointed that the Boyz allowed Guadeloupe to throw them off balance and disrupt the tactical and strategic elements going into the game.

“Our team allowed Guadeloupe into the game…I think the intensity [wasn't there], I think we were lacklustre. Also, we made it difficult for ourselves tonight and it wasn't Guadeloupe who made it difficult for us,” Whitmore stated.

He said he respects the Guadeloupe team, although they are on their way out of the tournament, for what they brought to their games and the promise of which they gave hints.

“As I have said before, we know that they have technical players and you could see them demonstrate that…they showed that going forward they will be a force to reckon with,” Whitmore noted.

Jamaica's winning goal was scored in the 87th minute by Junior Flemmings while Cory Burke had equalised with a delightful effort in the 14th minute. Those moments of individual brilliance were followed by an Amari'i Bell own goal in the fourth minute.

Friday night's victory catapulted Jamaica into the quarter-finals of the tournament along with Costa Rica, as both ended the night at Exploria Stadium with six points each.

The Central Americans, in the second match of Friday night's double-header, registered an identical 2-1 triumph over Suriname.

In previous games, Jamaica had defeated Suriname 2-0 while Costa Rica chiselled a 3-1 scoreline over Guadeloupe.

Both Guadeloupe and Suriname, without a point, have been eliminated from the tournament. They will meet each other on Tuesday to salvage pride.

The Boyz and Costa Rica will, meantime, battle each other for group honours, also on Tuesday. Based on that result it will be known who will face the USA or Canada from Group B in the quarter-finals slated for Texas.