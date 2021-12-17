Tapper says Sports Woman of the Year nomination surreal

The year 2021 has been a year like no other for Megan Tapper.

The diminutive athlete made history when she became the first Caribbean female to win a medal in a sprint hurdles final at the Olympic Games.

Tapper went into the final at the National Championships in June as a ranked outsider and stunned the National Stadium when she won the final running out of lane eight.

She then produced another stunning performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, to win the bronze medal for Jamaica.

And as the year continues to give back to the determined athlete, she was recently announced as the female 2022 Patron for the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

“I am absolutely honoured. It is a huge venture, it's a huge thing and I'm really, really, really happy that I was chosen to be the 2022 Patron for the Sigma Corporate Run,” she said at the ceremony where she was officially revealed as the patron last week.

Tapper had words of encouragement to all Jamaicans to support the event as their collective contributions will go a long way to support the health-care system.

“The KPH (Kingston Public Hospital) does at least 9,000 surgeries a year and caters to over 20,000 people. So, they need all the support we can give as Jamaicans. We need it, it will only help us in return. So, give as much as you can, and lend all your support to this,” she urged.

In addition to being announced as patron of the event, Tapper has been nominated for two awards at the National Sports Award which will be held next month.

For Tapper, being nominated for the two awards has been a surreal experience.

“It was amazing! I found out through my friend on WhatsApp, she's like congratulations on your nominations and I'm like for what? And she said, Sports Woman of the Year and I'm like what? I'm nominated, crazy, plus two nominations, People's Choice Awards and Sports Woman of the Year. Surreal, surreal,” she said.

In her usual bubbly style, Tapper said she was happy to have brought joy to so many Jamaicans this year and encouraged everyone to vote for the People's Choice Award.

“Vote for me if you get the chance. If you don't that's fine. Vote for the person that you think should win. I'm just really, really happy, and excited that I had the opportunity to represent Jamaica the way I did. And to make you guys happy and excited and proud to be Jamaican,” she concluded.

— Dwayne Richards