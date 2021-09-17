TD Speid upbeat ahead of Cavalier's JPL semi-finals

Technical Director of Cavalier FC Rudolph Speid flashed a rare smile after his team qualified for the semi-finals of the Jamaica Premier League in the last game of the regular season, last week Saturday.

A 1-0 win over Vere United allowed them to squeeze into the last available semi-final spot after appearing to be on the brink of elimination from the competition three weeks ago.

For Speid, being in this position at the end of the regular season is a testament to the improvement of his young players, who have been learning on the job.

“It's pleasing because you have to realise that after losing 10 players that usually start, before the start of the season, this was always a work in progress. We have young players coming in trying to understand the system,” he said.

After letting a few games slip in the middle of the season, Cavalier were able to win their last two games, which saw them finish in second place with 18 points and a better goal difference than Mount Pleasant FA, who also finished with 18 points.

The two wins on the bounce were especially pleasing for Speid who is feeling positive about his team's chances going forward.

“It's very pleasing for us to be able to improve as we go along over the season and as you can see, over the last couple games we seemed to have gotten it right. We are resolute in defence, always able to find that one goal. So we are feeling good and positive as we go into the play-offs,” Speid noted.

But things could have been a lot different had it not been for that late goal from Kyle Ming in the 84th minute.

“When we realised that the game was winding down, we made a couple changes and then we started to push our flank players more into the attack, and it is fitting that a flank player was the one who scored,” said the Cavalier lead tactician.

Speid explained what his team had done differently in the last two games to gain crucial wins after letting them slip on three occasions earlier in the season.

“If you look at our record, we were always leading teams and they caught up with us in the end. We were leading three other games and they caught up with us near the end, Harbour View, Tivoli and Waterhouse. So what we did was just work on our finish [to the games] because we always we know we are going to score.

“We worked on our finish to be able to keep teams off the scoresheet, so that has been the change that we have worked on during the season,” he explained.

Cavalier will enjoy at least one weekend of rest as the premier league play-offs begin with the quarter-final round this weekend.

