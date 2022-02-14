Teams hunt crucial points as JPL battles continue

TIVOLI Gardens have slipped to the foot of the table following a massive win by previous cellar-dwellers Molynes United over former league leaders Waterhouse FC on Saturday.

This should provide them with enough motivation to go after all three points at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence against Montego Bay United who sit one point and one place above them.

Tivoli have only two points so far this season but have a game in hand over today's opponents, after their match against Vere United was postponed last week.

After starting the season with two draws they lost their last game against Harbour View and remain one of only two teams yet to win this term, the other being Humble Lion who drew their third game of the season on Saturday.

Montego Bay United have lost three and won once. Their defensive performances have left a lot to be desired and their Technical Director Ricky Hill has highlighted this as a major cause for concern.

No doubt work would have been put in over the past few days to improve their performance at the back.

They have scored five goals this season but four came in their only win over Molynes United. An improvement on the goalscoring front is definitely required.

Their performance at both ends of the pitch need to be better and Hill will be praying for a goal or two against a Tivoli defence that has let in almost two goals a game.

Neither team will go into this game with a favourites tag attached but both will be hopeful of leaving with all three points.

In the feature game Arnett Gardens will go up against Vere United.

Arnett Gardens have won one, lost one and drawn two of their four games. They have picked up five points and sit in fifth place. All five points collected so far came after an opening day loss, so Coach Paul Davis is expected to view things in a positive light.

The “Junglists” welcomed back Fabian Reid to the fold at the start of the season, but after banging in a brace in their first win in match week three the veteran picked up a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Harbour View last week and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Their young striker Renaldo Cephas, of whom a lot is expected, got the lone goal for them against Harbour View and they will be hoping that he will report in goalscoring form again today. Chavany Willis signed from Portmore United and has added valuable experience to the midfield, which has made them a stronger team.

Vere have three points from three games following the postponement of their game against Tivoli Gardens. Their single win is bookended by two losses.

Coach Donovan Duckie will be looking for his second win of the season and a push up the tables. Vere have looked a better unit than last year, and the addition of Francois Swaby to their front line gives them experience and options.

The Clarendon-based team will believe that a second win of the season is now due.

– Dwayne Richards