Teen Devonte Campbell goes pro, signs with Mount Pleasant FA

A few days after his 18th birthday, Mount Pleasant FC prodigy Devonte Campbell signed his first professional contract with the club that has helped to develop him in their academy system over the last few years.

The 18-year-old made his mark on the recently concluded Jamaica Premier League with a series of outstanding displays and an unforgettable goal as his club ended fourth in the competition.

Campbell's goal came against Harbour View in the first-leg quarter-final which Mount Pleasant won 3-1 to help secure their spot in the semi-final round.

He was deployed as a winger by Technical Director Wally Downes in his first season in top flight football, displaying a wide array of skills, and is likely to be one of the players to watch in the upcoming 2021-2022 Premier League season, which is slated to begin in December.

Campbell is one of six of the academy's players to feature in the league this past season for Mount Pleasant and was the only one to score, finishing with two goals at the end of the truncated season after featuring in a total of eight games.

“It feels really good signing my first professional football contract with Mount Pleasant Football Academy, based on the fact that I am still in school and being able to do this,” said the soft-spoken youngster.

Naturally, he is looking forward to being able to achieve a lot more whenever the new season begins.

“I am so excited and I am really looking forward to the new season,” Campbell noted.

He is also focused on his academics, acquiring two passes in Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in mathematics and physical education.

A lot will be expected of him in the 2021-2022 season, especially with the impact made by the younger players on the competition last season.

