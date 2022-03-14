Tekapunt upsets applecart to take Sir Howard Stakes

THREE-YEAR-OLD bay colt Tekapunt began his “Road to the Triple Crown” with an upset win in the $1.2-million Sir Howard Stakes feature event at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

Sent off as odds of 10-1, the Jason DaCosta-conditioned Tekapunt outbattled another long shot in 87-1 Shadowfax by three parts of a length to earn his victory in the native-bred three-year-old Restricted Allowance ll (non-winners of two) contest, over six furlongs (1,200m).

A designated prep for colts and geldings for the upcoming native-bred three-year-old Classic series of races, the event is run in honour of the outstanding racehorse Sir Howard, a multiple stakes winner who retired in 1984 as the leading all-time stakes winner with 10 wins from 28 starts.

With no speed to match that of the pacesetters, jockey Phillip Parchment held Tekapunt in mid pack as Awesome Rich (Robert Halledeen) led the field ahead of Phoenix Risen (Omar Walker) and favourite Perfect Brew, under Dane Nelson, in the early phase of the contest.

Tekapunt then began his run when slipping down to third place approaching the half-mile (800m) turn behind new leader Phoenix Risen and the hard-ridden Shadowfax (Reyan Lewis). With Phoenix Risen giving up his gallop, Tekapunt and Shadowfax came away battling for top honours at the top of the straight.

Parchment kept his mount well-balanced on the outside and Tekapunt, in the end, proved the stronger of the two and got home ahead Shadowfax. Power, ridden by Linton Steadman, came through for third place as the final time for the race was recorded at 1:14.3.

Goliath The Great, one of the main contenders for the top prize, lost his rider Shane Ellis shortly after the start of the race and blew his chances, while the 1-5 favourite Perfect Brew didn't show anything and disappeared into fifth place.

“I know that the race was short of his best and so the key here was to get him [ Tekapunt] warmed up before the start of the race. The plan then was to get a good break, sit close to the leaders, and I found myself in a comfortable position in mid pack.

“Leaving the half-mile I asked Tekapunt to quicken, which he did, and from there I knew I had them covered. However, I waited until the field turned for home before asking him to go, and he responded well for the win,” Parchment said.

It was the second winner on the day for DaCosta, who had saddled Sensational Ending (Anthony Thomas) for the previous race.

Also with two winners on the nine-race card were trainer Spencer Chung and jockey Dane Nelson. Chung was successful with Mule Train (Aaron Chatrie) in the first race and Race Car in the third event, ridden by the bustling Nelson.

Nelson then went on to win aboard Colour me Tan for trainer Alford Brown in the day's sixth race for his double.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen