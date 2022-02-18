Test star Joseph stuns Harpy Eagles to set up innings victory

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Test pacer Alzarri Joseph blew away Guyana Harpy Eagles with a devastating five-wicket haul, as Leeward Islands Hurricanes romped to a commanding innings and 57-run triumph inside three days of their second-round match here Thursday.

With Harpy Eagles forced to trail by a massive 322 runs on first innings after Hurricanes declared on 438 for seven, Joseph then rocked the innings to finish with five for 94 as the multiple-times former four-day champions were dismissed for 265.

Left-arm pacer Colin Archibald claimed two for 31 while Joseph's new-ball partner Jeremiah Louis picked up two for 50 to complete the demolition job.

Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble struck a counter-attacking 58 and left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj smashed a swift 50 off 45 deliveries, while number 10 Gudakesh Motie only delayed the inevitable with a cavalier unbeaten 49 off 52 balls.

The result saw Hurricanes pick themselves up following their defeat to Barbados Pride in Bridgetown last weekend while for Harpy Eagles, it meant their first defeat on the heels of a narrow victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes.

It was Joseph who laid the platform for eventual victory with a destructive five-over spell before lunch when he snatched three for 13 to reduce the Georgetown-based franchise to 52 for three at the interval.

Fresh from the one-day tour of India where he bowled impressively, Joseph continued in the same vein when he removed Tagenarine Chanderpaul (4), Shimron Hetmyer (5) and Captain Leon Johnson (0) in quick succession.

With just the second ball of the innings, Joseph claimed Chanderpaul to a leg-side catch by wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, the left-hander managing to glove a pull.

In his next over, Joseph got the left-handed Hetmyer to steer the first ball to Daniel Doram at gully and off the last delivery, hit Johnson in front with a well pitched up delivery, to send him off lbw.

Rocking on 14 for three, Harpy Eagles were propped up thanks to three half-century stands.