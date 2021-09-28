TG's Williams to address goalscoring concerns ahead of return-leg semis

After seeing his team fail to score for the second time in three play-off games, Tivoli Gardens (TG) Football Club Head Coach Phillip Williams was left bemoaning missed chances yet again, as they fell 0-1 to Cavalier Football Club in their first-leg semi-final in the Jamaica Premier League on Saturday.

Tivoli Gardens drew their first-leg quarter-final game 0-0 with Vere United before going on to destroy them 4-0 in the second leg. But they drew a blank again on Saturday and must now come from behind if they are to make this Saturday's final.

Williams refused to blame weary legs for the defeat, saying that his team had been matching their opponents stride for stride when they conceded with five minutes to go.

“I don't think it was weary legs. At the point that Cavalier scored, we were running and we had the upper hand. It's just unfortunate we didn't have enough numbers behind the ball on that counter-attack, so I wouldn't blame weary legs for the loss,” he said.

There are only three days between the two semi-finals, but Williams says that time between the games is of no significance at the moment.

“That's of little or no concern to us. Our concern is how are we going to get back in this tie. We can't do anything about the period between games; we just have to focus on what we need to do, to get back in this tie.”

His sole focus will be on preparing his players to take the chances they create on Wednesday to ensure their season doesn't come to an end without a shot at the trophy.

“Definitely, score goals. That has been plaguing us all season. We have been up and down. We have some games that we score a good amount and some games that we fail to create enough chances and I think [Saturday] was one of those games. So that is an area that we definitely have to work on for the second leg.”

Having seen what Cavalier has to offer, Williams will be preparing specifically to exploit their weaknesses to get at least two goals in order to advance to the final.

“We know what they offer and in terms of how they play. There are some areas that we saw that we could have exploited some more and we definitely will be doing some type of periodisation in those areas, to see how best we can execute in the next leg.”

Wednesday's return leg and Saturday's final will be played at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at The University of the West Indies, Mona.