The case for going it alone

West Indies cricket has become a morbid curiosity for many, like sneaking a peek while passing by a bad car accident.

Years ago we invited England “A” into our four-day tournament to expose our players against professionals under competitive conditions. The backlash was harsh, misinterpreted as being beneficial only to England who, with their vast resources, hardly needed our help. On the contrary, our declining standards and diminishing sponsorships did. A cricket icon's e-mail scathingly castigated us to“go back to the 1970 format”. My playful, much-regretted response was that he couldn't send that e-mail in 1970.

The point that times had changed was entirely lost due to my stupid quip and his verbal “bumper barrage” taught me never to be cavalier with those who had shed their blood on the field. So here we are again passing by this much-admired, but long-suffering, accident of history that is WI cricket. But this time around, the 'metaverse', 'cryptocurrency' and the novel coronavirus pandemic have all reinforced the need for revolutionary thinking. Perhaps that could include an honest look at Jamaica and other territories going it alone in Twenty20 cricket.

Before heads explode, hear me out. Sixteen associate nations now compete for six World Cup spots. These pretenders strut on TV before billions, sharing revenues in the millions. But why does Oman or Papua New Guinea deserve such privilege when Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, etcetera, produced the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen?

So let us reimagine, with the Caribbean allocated four out of an increased 20 associates vying for those six spots. Imagine renewed life into Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago, or St Kitts & Nevis inspired to topple mighty Barbados, with T20 World Cup play-off places at stake. Antigua & Barbuda for the Commonwealth Games garnered more resources than the indistinct “Leeward Islands” ever could.

Surely, Jamaica can compete with Oman and the potentially overall positive impact on WI cricket is worth exploring. Injecting new life into the sport at the national level is needed and maybe this is the solution that franchise cricket has not yet demonstrated.

WI cricket lacks the normal backing any national team needs — a national imperative, national resources and the national pride it once enjoyed. But today's political leadership largely shun wholesale financial support for cricket, as accolades siphon to an amorphous vacuum called “the West Indies”.

Younger generations bear little resentment towards our former colonial masters, which once fuelled pride and passion for the game. Too few companies sell goods and services across the Caribbean to make a West Indies brand commercially marketable. A unified WI team is the assumed remedy we cling to for a lack of regional scale.

But grouping disparate countries is a challenge to implement development programmes, wastes resources and creates the most expensive cricket administration that happens to earn the least revenue. Toxic insularity dissipates those resources evenly among 14 countries, despite two having 75 per cent of the population.

A comparison also correlates WI cricket's decline with the global growth in sports media rights. Our exceptional talent kept us competitive when the annual revenue gap with our competitors was below US$20 million. But it became over US$300 million with TV. Our arguments at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for remodelling were dismissed, betrayed by the aberration and beatings inflicted in our days of glory. Twenty-five years failing to apply brakes to that galloping distortion and a crash was predictable.

Jamaica could plan for a T20 world championship every two years, and Olympics every four years. That's now the case with athletics, where revenues and viewership are dwarfed by staggering T20 numbers.

The next Indian Premier League deal will fetch over US$5 billion. It includes four Jamaicans today — who most would be hard-pressed to name — collectively earning US$3 million for six weeks' work. Oman and Papua New Guinea have no one in the top T20 leagues.

Olympic T20 also seems inevitable and here Jamaica has earned the right to venture alone as established Olympic royalty. What a conundrum that will be and where will Jamaica's political and cricket leadership stand?

Sure, we can enter as the West Indies umbrella, but will Jamaica be okay with the entire region allowed a limit of three entries for the women's 100 metres, when Jamaica's expectation is occupying three spots in the final itself?

If Jamaica ends up playing Barbados or the WI in a world or Olympic final, more power to us all. Scotland and Ireland both compete now against England. Eoin Morgan played for Ireland in Cricket World Cup 2007 and then captained England to victory in CWC 2019. In rugby, when the British Lions play as one team today and the next individually as England, Ireland, etcetera, no eyebrows are raised

Exceptions are made because the British are “a special case”. Well, so are we, and more. 'Calypso cricket' inspired T20 in the first place and the establishment that once decried innovative party stands like the Mound, now contrive to imitate them. With national investment at T20 level, a WI team might stand a better chance at ODI and Test levels.

Facilities, equipment, coaches and developmental resources and programmes are needed in our schools and clubs. Jamaica's cricket, comprising more than half of Cricket West Indies's (CWI) constituency, lies critically haemorrhaging roadside. A crash victim losing half its lifeblood should receive special transfusion, but such a precisioned response by CWI would draw ire.

Going alone is a taboo topic that needs mature discussion. If we ignore, we automatically cede to Oman and Papua New Guinea seats which rightfully belong to us. For all his perceived flaws, Jack Warner was brilliant in recognising that at Fifa, strength was not just in Caribbean unity, it was having more Caribbean seats at the table, and then unifying them. This conversation will feel uncomfortable, even treacherous, to beliefs we hold dear.

At first, so too did wearing a mask and buying NFTs in the metaverse. Maybe it could even hasten the demise of WI cricket. But isn't that Pinto already facing recall? Maybe we can salvage the parts and start afresh. Or do we fix our gaze, ignore the gruesome wreckage and just pass on by?

Editor's note: Chris Dehring is the former WICB Chief Marketing Executive and CEO of ICC CWC 2007. With over 30 years in the business of sports, he has negotiated multimillion-dollar TV and sports rights deals across the world, including the English Premier League, WICB and ICC events and led the Caribbean's hosting of Cricket World Cup in 2007. In 2001, he conceptualised and launched Sportsmax, the region's first 24/7 sports channel, now broadcast in 26 countries, and was an integral founder of the famous 'Mound' party stand. He represented Jamaica in both football and cricket at the under-19 level, representing Real Mona and Kingston Cricket Club in the Major League and Senior Cup, respectively.