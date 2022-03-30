FINAL ACT — The end is here

Jamaica and Honduras will enter tonight's Concacaf World Cup qualifier with rebuilding plans and pride at stake since both teams have no chance of advancing to the global showpiece.

Kick-off is at 8:05 pm inside the National Stadium in Kingston.

The two nations, positioned at the base of the eight-team points table, have endured similar, miserable final-round campaigns.

The Reggae Boyz are seventh with eight points from 13 matches, while Honduras are last with four points. Jamaica's only win of the campaign was a 2-0 result away to the Hondurans last year. Honduras are still hunting their first win.

Canada, who have 28 points, are already through to Qatar 2022 World Cup finals. They are followed by United States and Mexico, who are both on 25 points, but placed second and third, respectively, due to goal difference. Costa Rica are fourth with 22 points and cannot be caught by out-of-contention Panama (18). Also without a chance of advancing are sixth-placed El Salvador (10 points).

Only the top three Concacaf nations are assured of a place to the World Cup. The fourth-place team will have the opportunity for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.

“I think being at home we will have a few of our players back and we can look forward to try and keeping the lion's share of possession and really looking forward to try and do something positive in that game,” Jamaica's interim Head Coach Paul Hall told the Jamaica Observer.

After Jamaica's mostly inexperienced squad was whipped 0-4 by Canada in harshly cold conditions in Toronto on Sunday, Hall is glad to welcome back the experienced trio of forward Andre Gray, winger Leon Bailey, and central defender Damion Lowe.

Gray was Jamaica's goalscorer in the 1-1 result against El Salvador in Kingston last Thursday. It was a display which gave the Jamaica coach plenty to cheer about because of the way the hosts — though wasteful in front of goal — were able to outplay the highly technical Central Americans.

“The cold [weather] is not going to be a factor… we're back on home turf looking to finish the campaign off on a positive note,” he said.

“If we can play the same as against El Salvador last week, I will take that, because I thought that was a good performance. I thought the boys executed what we wanted to well. There was bravery on the ball, and we had experienced players who took them through the game,” Hall said.

“We are immediately strengthened when we have some of those players back, so it just gives a choice to be able look at those players and choose from them. I think we were quite inexperienced in some areas against Canada, but I think we will be back to having experience in Kingston,” the former Reggae Boyz attacker said about the returning reinforcements.

“Hopefully, they can just settle down and get into a performance where we want them to control possession and really take it to a team that aren't bad, but I think that we are just as good as them if not better,” he added.

At the end of these qualifiers, the Reggae Boyz have more international football on the horizon.

The second season of the Concacaf Nations League is to start this summer and is to end in 2023. The Concacaf Gold Cup is scheduled for next summer.

Hall, who is seeking the coaching job on a full-time arrangement, said he is already assessing potential players for those campaigns.

“We have to look at players who may be ready for the Nations League and the Gold Cup, and again, looking for performances, and looking to be recognisable by our style. And then, obviously I've got to ask the guys to be clinical in front of goal,” he told the Observer.

Squad: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Gregory Leigh, Jamoi Topey, Demar Rose, Tarick Ximines, Richard King, Leon Bailey, Ricardo Thomas, Alex Marshall, Ravel Morrison, Andre Gray, Lamar Walker, Nicholas Nelson, Christopher Pearson, Daniel Green, Damion Lowe, Atapharoy Bygrave, Adrian Mariappa, Ramone Howell, Dwayne Atkinson, Devon Williams.

CONCACAF WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

Wednesday's matches

Jamaica vs Honduras

Costa Rica vs United States

Mexico vs El Salvador

Panama vs Canada

( Home teams named first. All matches to start 8:05 pm Jamaica time)

Points Standing

Teams P W D L Gf Ga Gd Pts

Canada 13 8 4 1 23 6 17 28

USA 13 7 4 2 21 8 13 25

Mexico 13 7 4 2 15 8 7 25

Costa Rica 13 6 4 3 11 8 3 22

Panama 13 5 3 5 16 19 -3 18

El Salvador 13 2 4 7 8 16 -8 10

Jamaica 13 1 5 7 10 21 -11 8

Honduras 13 0 4 9 6 24 -18 4