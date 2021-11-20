The microscope on WI batting in Sri Lanka

The ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup disaster now behind us, West Indies Men have changed gear to the Test format with a two-match series in Sri Lanka starting this weekend.

The series forms part of the new cycle of the World Test Championship with West Indies in third place after drawing 1-1 with Pakistan in the Caribbean in mid-year.

Hopefully, it will help that only two players in this tour party — former captain and seam-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder and batsman/off-spinner Roston Chase — were at the T20 World Cup.

With the expectation that Sri Lanka will — as they have done previously — prepare pitches hostile to faster bowlers and friendly to spinners, the Roger Harper-led selectors have lightened their pace attack and included an additional spinner.

It's a curious thing that while Sri Lanka possess high quality fast bowlers as they have shown on their last two Test tours of the Caribbean, and indeed at the recent T20 World Cup, they do tend to prepare low, slow pitches for fixtures on home soil. It will be interesting to see if that holds true this time around.

The 32-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler Veerasammy Permaul is in the West Indies squad at the expense of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. Permaul last played Test cricket in 2015 at Sabina Park as Australia overpowered West Indies by 277 runs. He was battered by Australian batsmen back then, taking 2-207 off 55.5 overs.

The other specialist spinners on the Sri Lanka trip are left-arm orthodox bowler Jomel Warrican and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who have both been part of the West Indies set-up in more recent times.

After missing the Pakistan tour to the Caribbean because of injury and lack of fitness, 33-year-old fast bowler Shannon Gabriel returns to the pace bowling combination. He joins Kemar Roach, also 33, Holder, 30, and the exciting 20-year-old Jayden Seales. How the latter deals with Sri Lankan conditions — assuming the tour selectors opt to use him — will be most interesting to watch.

For me, the most intriguing choice for the tour is that of Jeremy Solozano, the 26-year-old left-hand opening batsman from Trinidad and Tobago. He has come in at the expense of Kieran Powell, who partnered West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite at the top of the order against Pakistan.

Solozano is one of many who have come up through the age-group system representing West Indies at Under-19 level, and promised much without delivering consistently. His first class average of 23.41 from 40 matches suggests mediocrity, if you are one of those people who look only at statistics.

Yet, he seemed to be breaking through in mid-2019 for West Indies 'A' against India 'A' in the Caribbean. Watching via streaming, I had the impression of a patient, solid player, technically proficient against pace and spin. In two unofficial Tests against India 'A', Solozano topped the West Indies 'A' batting averages, scoring 181 runs for a top score of 92 and an average of 60.33.

Unfortunately, he fell away in the COVID-19 curtailed regional four-day tournament that followed. In six matches, he scored just 221 runs for a highest score of 73 and an average of 24.55 which apparently influenced the regional selectors to leave him on the back burner until now.

Presumably, Solozano will partner Brathwaite at the top of the order in Sri Lanka, continuing the left-hand, right-hand opening combination.

Also included in the squad is Shai Hope, the 28 year-old Barbadian right hander who seemed set for great things when he scored twin hundreds against England for a famous West Indies victory at Headingley in 2017, but whose career has stuttered since.

Hope is preferred to the technically sound, fellow Barbadian, 33-year-old Shamarh Brooks whose century against Afghan spinners on a turning pitch in Luknow, India, two years ago ensured a West Indies nine-wicket victory. I try not to be too critical of selectors because they know stuff I don't. But I am surprised a place couldn't be found for Brooks.

There is no certainty that Hope will get into the side in Sri Lanka but given the brittle West Indies batting, who knows? All the specialist batsmen including Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood and Chase are feeling the pressure to lift their standards and build consistency. Let's see.