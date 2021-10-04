This is a victory for the youth, declares Speid after JPL triumph

EVER since taking control of Cavalier Football Club, Rudolph Speid has had a youth policy based on which he sought to give young players an opportunity to play the game at the highest level in Jamaica.

On Saturday, Speid was vindicated when Cavalier won the Premier League title for the first time in 40 years and with a team of youngsters no less — many of whom were playing schoolboy football, three and even two years ago.

“This is really a victory for the youth, for all the young players who for years didn't get a chance to play in the Premier League because people didn't think they were good enough to play,” Speid boldly declared after the win.

In declaring what winning the title meant to him, Speid said he is hoping the win will open more doors for more young players at more clubs across the island.

“So now I am hoping that as a nation we can see that and try to work with young players. So, that is what it means to me first — the players, people can recognise them — and second, I am very happy I finally win this title, for somebody who win every single title already before in Jamaica that Jamaica has to offer.”

He also suggested that Cavalier may be the youngest professional team to win a league title anywhere in the football world.

“This is the fourth-youngest professional team in the world. I don't know if any young professional team has ever won a title.”

Speid revealed that keeping the players focused during the period of inactivity, when no football was being played on the island, was challenging but still something which they were able to overcome after much effort.

“The oldest person on the field who started is 23, so, yes, to focus them during the periods when we were not playing was very difficult. But, I think the players responded very well to us, the coaching staff, so we were able to focus them to do some things in the background — that helped us as the season go along.”

Playing in the CFU (Caribbean Football Union) and Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) tournaments is a priority for the youngsters at Cavalier who want to be able to showcase their talents to a wide global audience, Speid outlined.

“That's why we get up every single morning at 5:30 and got to training at 6:30. The players are elated! That is what they wanted; the win is just the icing on the cake. Once we qualified for the CFU and Concacaf tournaments, we were very happy.”

The two finalists in the Jamaica Premier League will represent the country in the Concacaf club competitions next season.

