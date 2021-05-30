Thomas boots home three-timer, Cardenas hits double

Despite the absence of a trophy event, there was no shortage of excitement at Caymanas Park yesterday, as leading rider Anthony Thomas once again showed his class with an entertaining three-timer, including aboard lightly raced filly Super Duper in the top-rated three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance contest on the low-key, nine-race card.

Thomas, the joint champion from last season, was at his best in the saddle when steadily guiding the Jason DaCosta-conditioned bay filly ( Natural Selection –Patara) to a half-length victory over the pesky Sure Curlin (Dick Cardenas) in the curtain-call event over 1,100m.

That was the second time that Thomas and Cardenas, who had a double, were trading blows for top honours, as the former was earlier outfinished by his rival in the day's opening race.

Though returning from a six-month break, Super Duper was well prepared for her seasonal bow, but questions were raised about how well she would last in a much-anticipated stretch duel with the race-fit Sure Curlin.

However, Thomas ensured his charge had enough in the tank for the stretch run, as he patiently bided his time behind Gary Crawford's fleet-footed American True Bravado (Robert Halledeen), with Sure Curlin also in striking distance leaving the half-mile.

Sensing the danger from Sure Curlin, Thomas made his move turning for home on the outside with Sure Curlin getting a perfect run on the inside rail.

The two briefly locked horns approaching the furlong pole before Thomas urged Super Duper to find extra, and she responded well to point for victory despite a menacing late burst from Cardenas and Sure Curlin.

Anthony Nunes's pair of King's Magician (Richard Reid) and Badgyalriri (O'brien White) completed the frame.

Super Duper completed the distance in 1:07.4 minutes. The splits were 23.1 and 46.3 seconds.

Earlier, Thomas won aboard the Steven Todd-trained 7-1 outsider Allan in the second event, as well as the seventh event aboard My Time Now, also for DaCosta, who topped all trainers with two wins.

Cardenas's winners came in the first and fourth events – aboard Diosa De Oro for trainer Johnny Wilmot and Michael Marlowe's Code of Honor.

Racing continues on Saturday with the 1000 and 2000 Guineas to be decided.