Thomas-Dodd only Jamaican in action on first day of Wanda Diamond League

Thomas-Dodd only Jamaican in action on first day of Wanda Diamond LeagueWednesday, September 08, 2021
Shot putter Danniele Thomas-Dodd will be the only Jamaican in action on today's first day of the two-day Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland, as some of the world's top track and field athletes battle for prize monies and diamond trophies.
Another 10 Jamaicans will contest tomorrow's second day, but Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's absence will be conspicuous after she withdrew from the event.
Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah were set for a final showdown over the 100m, but news came Monday evening that she would not be taking part. There were no reasons given.
Her place in the line-up will be take by Natasha Morrison as Shericka Jackson who had also qualified for the 100m will only take part in the 200m.
Other Jamaicans who had qualified for the two-day event but will not take their places on the starting line are sprint hurdlers Omar McLeod and Dannielle Williams, as well as long-jumper Tajay Gayle whose season ended after the Olympics due to an injury.
Six women will contest the shot put final today at the Sechseläutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich, and Thomas-Dodd will hope to be among the top three.
Portugal's Auriol Dongmo, Aliona Dubitskaya of Belarus, the Americans Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen as well as Sweden's Fanny Roos will also contest the event.
— Paul Reid
