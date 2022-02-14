Thomas-Dodd, Williams achieve season best

WORLD Indoors medallists Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Kimberly Williams were winners at last weekend's Tiger Paw Invitational indoor at Clemson University indoor complex in South Carolina as a number of Jamaicans eye places on the team to the World Indoors next month.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships are set for Belgrade, Serbia.

Thomas-Dodd threw a season's best and facility record 18.80 metres to win the women's shot put event, while Williams won the women's triple jump with a season's best 14.32m.

Thomas-Dodd had just two legal throws while breaking the meet record 18.40m set in 2005 by Cleopatra Borel-Brown. She also surpassed the 18.55m she had set two weeks ago at a meet at Virginia Tech.

Williams jumped 14.32 metres on her first effort and was consistent with marks of 14.30 and 14.27 as well.

Former Edwin Allen jumper Ackelia Smith was second, setting a University of Texas school record with 13.94m which is the sixth-best ever by a Jamaican woman.

High jumper Kimberly Williamson had a season-best 1.82 for fifth in her event.

Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson was second in the women's 60m at the Tyson Invitational at University of Arkansas, running 7.12 seconds, with Natasha Morrison third in 7.35 and Shokoria Wallace sixth in 7.47.

Nigel Ellis won the men's 60m in 6.90 seconds, beating long jumper Tajay Gayle (6.95).

Olympic Games bronze medallist Ronald Levy was third in the 60m hurdles, running 7.98.

