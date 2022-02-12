Thomas hundred revives Hurricanes, Athanaze rescues Volcanoes as Phillip puts Red Force on top

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Veteran Devon Thomas stroked the first hundred of the new first-class season to lead a stirring Leeward Islands Hurricanes fightback against Barbados Pride on the penultimate day of their first-round contest Friday.

The right-hander finished with 112 — his seventh first-class hundred – as Hurricanes closed on 294 for seven and a lead of 142 runs.

Keacy Carty, the former West Indies Under-19 batting star, struck 55 and Captain Jahmar Hamilton, an unbeaten 40, efforts which combined to get the visitors out of trouble at 55 for two.

Starting their second innings on Friday after Pride had been dismissed at the close of Thursday's day two for 324 and a first innings lead of 152 runs, Hurricanes lost Montcin Hodge for five and Kieran Powell for 27, after the left-hander had added 34 for the second wicket with Carty.

However, Carty and Thomas then combined in a wonderful 128-run, third-wicket stand which thwarted Pride's hopes of running through the innings.

Thomas, who top-scored in the first innings with 58, punched 17 fours in a knock spanning 140 balls and nearly 3-¼ hours while Carty faced 134 balls in just under three hours and counted four fours.

When Carty perished, Thomas added a further 40 for the fifth wicket with Hamilton who also put on 34 for the seventh wicket with Terrance Warde (12) to sustain momentum for Hurricanes.

At the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, hosts Red Force were closing in on an uncomplicated victory after being set a paltry 81 for victory by Jamaica Scorpions.

At the close, they were 22 without loss, requiring only 59 more runs to overhaul their target.

Resuming the morning on 234 for six, Red Force were dismissed for 273 to secure a first innings lead of 132, with Isaiah Rajah pushing his overnight 58 to 65 before being eighth out.

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley snatched five for 70 while new-ball partner Nicholson Gordon captured four for 65.

In their second turn at the crease, Scorpions collapsed to 212 all out with only Test opener John Campbell (45), number seven Derval Green (41 not out) and number eight Jamie Merchant (30) showing any enterprise.

Left-hander Campbell lashed five fours and two sixes in a breezy 66-ball knock, putting on 41 for the second wicket with Jermaine Blackwood (16), before both fell in a slide where five wickets tumbled for 66 runs, as fast bowler Anderson Phillip (5-82) tore through the middle order.

Tottering on 123 for six, Green and Merchant stitched up the innings in a 54-run, seventh wicket stand but the effort proved in vain as leg-spinner Imran Khan (3-46) triggered another slide towards the end.

At Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad's capital Port of Spain, former Test left-hander Vishaul Singh narrowly missed out on a ninth first-class century while Keemo Paul slammed a half-century, both helping Guyana Harpy Eagles take control of their clash with Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Resuming on his overnight 40 with Harpy Eagles on 181 for five in their first innings, Vishaul made 93 off 221 balls with nine fours, in a 146-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Paul whose 73 came from 133 balls and included half-dozen fours and a six.

Bowled out for 327 to trail by 12 runs, Eagles hit back through Paul (2-30) who hurt Volcanoes with his medium fast, reducing them to 157 for seven at the close – an overall lead of 169 runs.

Volcanoes were in deep trouble at 77 for five but 23-year-old Alick Athanze, who hit a first innings half-century, returned with 58 to rescue his side before Larry Edward gathered an unbeaten 29 at number eight to further frustrate Harpy Eagles.