Thomas steers Thomas steers Eroy to Blumenthal Trophy feature

ANTHONY Thomas, in a demonstration of what it means to be a true co-champion jockey, masterfully booted home four winners to take the spotlight on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Thomas's winners were highlighted by the Richard Azan-trained Eroy who defeated rivals to win the $1.5-million Blumenthal Trophy feature over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Eroy sat behind Father Patrick (Romario Spencer) going into the half mile (800m) turn before hitting the front full of running at the top of the straight. With a couple of change of holds from Thomas, Eroy maintained his gallop well in deep stretch and cruised home to win by a length and a half in the end.

Rojorn Di Pilot (Jordan Barrett) came on well for second place, with Duke (Omar Wlaker) getting up for third place.

The four-year-old American-bred bay colt Eroy ( Khozan-Golden Bucket) completed the distance in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event in a time of 1:19.1.

Thomas's other winners were Markofaprince for champion trainer Anthony Nunes in the third race, Corazon sin Miedo for owner-trainer Kibbeisha Little in the fourth race, and Elitist in the sixth race for trainer Jason DaCosta.

With those winners Thomas took his tally for the season to 75 winners, which is 17 wins clear of the other co-champion Dane Nelson on 58 winners. Nelson was winless on the day.

It was the second-straight race day that Thomas was riding three or more races as he had booted home a three-timer last Saturday aboard Key Witness, JamalJames and Maya.

Patrick Lynch topped the trainers on the day with two winners with Inspired Miracle (Robert Halledeen) in the second race and Contractor (Christopher Mamdeen) in the fifth race. Halledeen later won aboard Sentient for trainer Gary Subratie for a double.

— Ruddy Allen