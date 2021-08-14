Thomas upbeat despite Arnett struggles

Arnett Gardens have played six games so far in the Jamaica Premier League this season. They have won once, drawn once and lost four times for a mere four points, but a more positive head coach than Alex Thomas you cannot find.

“It's a tough loss. We are a pretty young team, but they are playing beautiful football. We commend them on that,” said Thomas after their most recent loss to Vere United on Monday.

“The goals that are scoring against us are just some simple goals and I think our concentration level needs to be up more,” he stated.

Thomas, who coaches Wolmer's Boys' in schoolboy football, admitted that a lack of seniority in the squad, made up mostly of players who recently ended their high school football careers, is posing a challenge.

“Yes, definitely, that is what is plaguing us right now. We don't have one senior player in our team and that is one of the biggest part of our losses,” he said.

However, despite being one place above bottom spot in the league, Thomas continues to keep faith in the squad he has at his disposal.

“They are young players and they are developing well, quite well. If you know where these players are coming from to where they are at, I am very pleased, and we have to keep pushing them and see how far it takes us,” he said.

Having created a few clear-cut chances from which they probably should have scored, Thomas believes that he did everything he could to get something from the game.

“There is nothing different we could have done to get a better result. In the latter part of the game I made a tactical change, putting a defender in the striker position to challenge those big boys…in the Vere defence. He also did very well coming on, putting pressure on them.”

Playing without their main attacking threat Renaldo Cephas was also a challenge for the “Junglists”, the coach admitted.

“We have to try, someone just has to step up to the plate, especially with Cephas out. He is a young player but he is the one carrying it for us up front. We are very thin also, but we have to keep working.”

Thomas could not hide from the fact that they really missed their big-impact player.

“It's a big loss. Cephas carries so much up front, his speed, his energy level, defenders are fearful of him, but we have to keep working. He picked up an injury, but we have to find other players to step up to the plate.”

In spite of their precarious position however, Thomas has not given up hopes of play-off football come the end of the regular season.

“We still have thoughts of advancing. Our objective is still to reach the top six. On weekends, some teams win this week, lose this week, draw this week…so we are definitely pushing for the top six,” he stated.

With only four points in the bag and four more games left to play, Arnett Gardens will need to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance of making the top six this season.

—Dwayne Richards