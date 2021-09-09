Thompson-Herah headlines Jamaican stars at Diamond League finale

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment will lead 12 Jamaicans in their hunt for Wanda Diamond League titles and Diamond trophies on today's second day of the Diamond League final at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman ever in the 100m, will line up in her pet event, Parchment will line up in the 110m hurdles, while others, including Shericka Jackson in the 200m and Natoya Goule in the women's 800m, will also be in the race for titles.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod in the 400m, Megan Tapper in the 100m hurdles, Ronald Levy in the 110m hurdles, Natasha Morrison in the women's 100m, Janieve Russell in the women's 400m hurdles, Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams in the women's triple jump and Fedrick Dacres in the men's discus throw are the other Jamaicans taking part today.

Danniele Thomas-Dodd placed fifth in the women's shot put, which was held outside of a stadium set-up at the Sechseläutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich yesterday.

Thomas-Dodd threw 18.38m in the first round and had two more efforts over 18.30m as American Maggie Ewen won with a season's best 19.41m, defeating Portugal's Auriol Dongmo with 18.86m and Sweden's Fanny Roos with 18.75m.

One of the highlights of today's programme was supposed to be the clash between Thompson-Herah and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and another possible one-two- three finish by Jamaican women in the 100m race.

However, Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the event earlier this week and Jackson, who had qualified in two events, opted for the 200m which is an hour after the 100m.

Thompson-Herah will start as the red-hot favourite in the 100m, losing just once in her last eight races to Fraser-Pryce who ran 10.60 seconds in Lausanne, and another fast time could be in the offing.

In her run-up to today's Diamond League final, Thompson-Herah became the second woman to go under 10.60 seconds when she ran 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic, she has been under 10.70 seconds twice and under 10.80 seconds three times.

She will be joined by Olympic Games relay gold medallist Natasha Morrison, while the Great Britain pair of Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, as well as the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou will also be in the race.

Parchment and Levy could be racing each other for the Diamond trophy as on paper only the American pair of Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts would appear to be able to challenge them.

Parchment has scored back-to-back wins at the Paris Diamond League meeting and Sunday at the Silesia Memoriał Kamili Skolimowskiej meeting in Poland.

Levy has also won his last two races, both at relatively small meets in Italy after being fourth in Paris.

Jackson will have a score to settle in the 200m with Namibian teenager Christine Mboma who beat her in their recent meeting at the Brussels Diamond League.

Mboma, the Olympic silver medallist, has a slightly faster personal best then Jackson, 21.81 seconds to 21.82 seconds, both set this year, and the race could be one of the highlights of the day.

Asher-Smith, the World Champion, Ta Lou, and American Dezerea Bryant will also line up in the 200m.

Goule is coming off an emphatic win in her last 800m race in Brussels and leads the Diamond League points table, but will have the Olympic silver medallists Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, her teammate Jemma Reekie, and the American Kate Grace to battle with for the title.

Tapper has finished third in her last three major races and will hope to break that cycle today when she takes on a tough line-up that includes American Gabriele Cunningham, Holland's Nadine Visser, Great Britain's Cindy Sember, and Nigeria's Tobi Amusan.

Olympic Games finalists Stephenie-Ann McPherson, who won her first race since the Tokyo Games on Sunday, and Candice McLeod will contest the women's 400m against Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who won the Olympic bronze medal, as well as Americans Quanera Hayes and Kaylin Whitney.

Janieve Russell has been consistent all year and will hope to get on the podium in the 400m hurdles, where she will face the likes of Olympic medallist Femke Bol of Holland, Shamier Little of the USA and two Ukrainians Anna Ryzhykova and Viktoriya Tkachuk.

With the exception of the Olympic Games, Ricketts has consistently been in the top two all year and will get another chance to battle double World Record holder and Olympic gold medallist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela today.

Williams has also been consistent and has had one of her best years and will hope to end the season on a high.

After a below-par season, by his standards, Dacres could look to start building up for next year when there will be two major championships and will be hoping for a big throw in the discus final.

He has had a couple of podium finishes since failing to make it past the first round of the Olympics and will hope for a good competition today.