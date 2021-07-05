Thompson-Herah leads MVP sweep of 100m medals in Italy

Elaine Thompson-Herah led a clean sweep of the medals in the women's 100m, running a meet record 11.03 seconds (-1.2m/s) at the 32nd International Meeting of Athletics Sport Solidarity in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, on Saturday.

MVP TC athletes won three events at the one-day meet that is held at their European base with Nigel Ellis and Rasheed Broadbell also tasting victory.

Thompson-Herah, who is set to defend her Olympic Games sprint double later this month after placing third in both events at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association National Senior Championships, broke the 10-year-old meet record 11.11 seconds set by former training partner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Natasha Morrison was second in 11.33 seconds and Shockoria Wallace third in 11.48 seconds just ahead of Kasheika Cameron in 11.50 seconds.

Ellis won the men's 100m in 10.21 seconds (-0.1m/s), beating American Mike Rodger (10.23 seconds) with former Jamaica College runner Nathaniel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain third in 10.33 seconds.

Broadbell, who missed out on selection for the Olympics after he sat out with an injury, won the 110m hurdles in 13.68 (-0.6m/s).

Junelle Bromfield was third in the women's 400m in 51.57 seconds as American Kaylin Whitney set a new meet record 51.02 seconds with MVP-based Barbadian runner Sada Williams taking second with 51.50 seconds.

— Paul Reid