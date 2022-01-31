Thompson-Herah opens season with 60m win

Thompson-Herah opens season with 60m winMonday, January 31, 2022
Jamaica's Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah opened her competitive season by winning the women's 60m at the Queen's/Grace Jackson meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.
The race was run into a strong headwind of negative 1.9 metres per second with Thompson-Herah clocking 7.19 seconds. It was her first 60m race since 2019 when she ran 7.24 seconds (-0.7m/s) at the same meet.
A year earlier she had run 7.18 seconds at the Queen's/Grace Jackson meet.
On Saturday, the Sprintec pair of Remona Burchell (7.29s) and Shashalee Forbes (7.37) were second and third, respectively, in the women's 60m race.
Oshane Bailey won the men's 60m race, running 6.78 seconds (-1.6m/s) to win heat three, the same time as GC Foster's Jevaughn Whyte who won the second heat (-2.2m/s) ahead of Ackeem Blake of Titans who ran 6.80 seconds.
Annecia Richards of GC Foster won the women's 200m, running 24.83 seconds (-2.5m/s) ahead of Samantha James (25.55) of Vision Track Club. In a different heat, Richards' teammate Odesha Nanton finished in 25.31 seconds (-3.1m/s).
The GC Foster pair of Sage Primus, who ran 21.65 seconds (-3.4m/s), and Andre Dacres, who clocked 21.69, were first and second, respectively, in the men's 200m. Malik James-King of Legacy Athletics was third in 21.79 seconds.
Discus throw specialist Fedrick Dacres won the men's shot put with 18.23 metres while Calabar High schoolboy Kobe Lawrence threw a personal best 17.75m with the Olympic weight ball. Chad Wright was third with 17.18m.
— Paul A Reid
