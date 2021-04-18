Three Jamaicans named athlete of the week in NCAA conferences

Three Jamaicans led by new Western Illinois men's outdoors 800m record holder Ackeen Colley were named athletes of the week for their respective conferences in the National Collegiate Athletics Association for the week ending April 10.

Colley was named Summit League Men's track athlete of the week; Derick Robinson of Morgan State was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) field athlete of the week, and Terice Steen of New Mexico State was named Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

Colley, the former Rusea's High School athlete, who won the Summit League indoors 800m title earlier, placed second in the event at the 'Ole Miss' Joe Walker Invitational on Saturday, running a new school record one minute 47.71 seconds, fastest in the league and ninth in the country so far this season.

Former Excelsior High School runner Demar Francis of South Dakota was also nominated.

Francis' former Excelsior High School teammate Robinson got the nod in MEAC after his second placed finish in the long jump at the North Carolina Aggie Invitational with 7.26 metres, currently the second-longest distance in the conference so far this season.

Steen, a former Rusea's High School runner, set a new WAC season-best in the 400m hurdles, taking third at the Masked Rider Open with a time of 59.38 seconds.

Her time is more than three seconds faster than anyone else in the WAC this season.

Meanwhile, two other Jamaicans were honorary mentions in their conference lists. Kiara Grant of Norfolk State who won the 100m/200m double at the South Carolina Gamecock Invitational, was named in the MEAC.

Former Immaculate Conception High School thrower Kadian Clarke of Eastern Michigan was also named in the Mid American Conference after she set a new school record in the shot put — 14.83m after a third all-time mark in the hammer throw of 57.18m at the Spec Towns Invitational, in Athens, Georgia.

Clarke also owns Eastern Michigan University's top distance in the weight throw (9.82m) and is second in the indoor shot put with 15.29m.

