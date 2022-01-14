Three Jamaicans receive US collegiate recognition

Three Jamaicans attending Clemson University were recognised by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as the Indoor Track and Field Performers of the Week on Tuesday.

Former Kingston College runner Tarees Rhoden and throwers Roje Stona and Marie Forbes were outstanding at Saturday's Orange and Purple Elite Meet hosted by Clemson at their indoor facility in South Carolina.

Rhoden, who transferred from Division 2 Oklahoma Baptist, set the school record and new personal best in the 600m after clocking 1: 17.81 minutes that currently ranks fourth nationally.

Rhoden led throughout the race and finished more than 50 metres ahead of his nearest competitors on the final lap, a release from the ACC said.

Stonja, formerly of St Jago, won the shot put with a personal best throw of 18.31 metres, 14th best nationally thus far and is third all time on the Clemson list.

Forbes, who attended Vere Technical and Cloud County Community College before moving to Clemson, equalled the meet record with a throw of 18.91m in the weight throw, just off her best set in December.

— Paul Reid