Three Jamaicans receive US collegiate recognition

Three Jamaicans receive US collegiate recognitionFriday, January 14, 2022
|
Three Jamaicans attending Clemson University were recognised by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as the Indoor Track and Field Performers of the Week on Tuesday.
Former Kingston College runner Tarees Rhoden and throwers Roje Stona and Marie Forbes were outstanding at Saturday's Orange and Purple Elite Meet hosted by Clemson at their indoor facility in South Carolina.
Rhoden, who transferred from Division 2 Oklahoma Baptist, set the school record and new personal best in the 600m after clocking 1: 17.81 minutes that currently ranks fourth nationally.
Rhoden led throughout the race and finished more than 50 metres ahead of his nearest competitors on the final lap, a release from the ACC said.
Stonja, formerly of St Jago, won the shot put with a personal best throw of 18.31 metres, 14th best nationally thus far and is third all time on the Clemson list.
Forbes, who attended Vere Technical and Cloud County Community College before moving to Clemson, equalled the meet record with a throw of 18.91m in the weight throw, just off her best set in December.
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy