Three Jamaicans to begin quest in fencing at Junior Pan-Am

Three Jamaicans to begin quest in fencing at Junior Pan-AmFriday, December 03, 2021
|
Jamaica will have three representatives when the fencing event gets underway today at the Pan-American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia.
Meeah Bradford, Shea Martin and Demario Steele will boost Jamaica's hopes of scoring a medal after not being able to get an athlete on the medal podium in the previous nine disciplines that they have contested since the Games started last weekend.
Bradford will take part in the women's individual foil, Shea Martin in the men's individual foil and Demario Steele in the men individual epee.
The fencers will participate in a first round where they will take on the other athletes in their groups.
Bradford will play five matches, Martin four and Steele one.
Meanwhile, Gabrielle Henry who took part in the female 87K weight lifting, finished eighth and last in her group with a total of 104kg, almost 100kg behind the nearest competitor.
John Chin, the lone tennis player, has not been able to start his medal quest as rains earlier in the week had set the schedule back.
— Paul Reid
