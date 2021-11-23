Three schools put perfect records on line in today's daCosta Cup

GIMME-ME-BIT, Clarendon — Former champions Garvey Maceo High and Frome Technical are among three schools who will put their perfect records on the line today when the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition continues with 12 games across four zones.

Garvey Maceo will be going for a fourth-straight win when they take on Central High in Zone F while in Zone B Frome Technical and Petersfield High will both seek to win a third-straight against Green Island High and Green Pond, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Zone D, Christiana High and Holmwood Technical will meet in a game where both teams are yet to taste defeat.

Garvey Maceo and Central High last met in the first round in the 2017 season when both teams had advanced but the former winners are expected to win today's game and move closer to a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Merron Gordon-coached Garvey Maceo have allowed one goal in their three games played but face a Central High aggregation that has scored seven goals so far.

Zone B so far has promised one of the best competition for the two places with one point separating the top three teams, all of whom are undefeated so far and could maintain their status after today's games.

Both Frome Technical and Petersfield High are tied on six points from two wins, just a point behind leaders Manning's School who lost their perfect record on Saturday when they were held 2-2 by Rusea's High.

Frome Technical face a Green Island High who are coming off their first win on Saturday but have managed just two wins over the former winners in the past five years, the latest win coming in 2017.

Fabian Forbes leads the Frome Technical scoring with three goals and will be on the hunt for more today against the Green Island team that has conceded eight so far.

Petersfield High face a Green Pond team that has not lived up to expectations and should pick up another three points and stay in contention for a quarter-final spot.

The Zone D clash between Christiana High and Holmwood Technical will extend one of the traditional rivalries and another close game is anticipated.

None of the teams has managed more than two goals against each other in their last 14 meetings and while Holmwood won both games in the 2019 season, Christiana High won both games the previous year.

Christiana have scored 12 goals from their three games played so far while Holmwood have managed just one goal from their two games but that one goal was the winner against Bellefield High who then held Christiana to a draw on Saturday to end their winning start.

After coming from behind twice to earn a draw against a slick-moving Manning's team, many-time champions Rusea's High will be gunning for their first win when they take on winless Godfrey Stewart High at Llandilo in Westmoreland.

Rusea's had lost their opening game to Petersfield High but should be able to get by their opponents today.

Manchester High will go after back-to-back wins after being held goalless in their opening game, when they take on Belair High in the second game of a double-header at Manchester High.

They got their first win of the season on Saturday, rushing past DeCarteret College 7-0 and should add to their unbeaten run against Belair High.

Dinthill Technical, losing finalists in 2019 and who have not conceded a goal in three games played, are expected to stay atop Zone H when they take on Brown's Town High who are on one point.

Games today

Zone B

Frome Tech vs Green Island @ West Pow Park @ 3:00 pm

Green Pond vs Petersfield @ Llandilo @ 1:15 pm

Godfrey Stewart vs Rusea's High @ Llandilo @ 3:30 pm

Zone D

Alston High vs Bellefield High @ Manchester @ 1:15 pm

Belair High vs Manchester High @ Manchester @ 3:30 pm

Christiana High vs Holmwood Technical @ Kirkvine @ 3:00 pm

Zone F

Central High vs Garvey Maceo @ Garvey Maceo @ 1:15 pm

Vere Technical vs Foga Road High @ Garvey Maceo @ 3:30 pm

Kemps Hill High vs Old Harbour High @ Foga Road @ 3:00 pm

Zone H

Brown's Town High vs Dinthill Technical High @ Dinthill @ 3:00 pm

McGrath High vs York Castle @ Drax Hall @ 1:15 pm

Charlemont High vs St Mary High @ Drax Hall @ 3:30 pm