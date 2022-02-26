Thrower Cope sets Jamaican record at ACC indoor meet

Former Petersfield High thrower Daniel Cope of Clemson University set a Jamaican national record 22.28m to win the men's weight throw on Friday's opening day of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoors track and field championships at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The mark broke the previous Jamaican record 21.60m set in 2016 by Cannigia Raynor, then of the University of Central Missouri, and also extended Cope's Clemson programme record for at least the third time this year.

The throw was a massive improvement his previous best 21.43m set earlier this year and took him into the top 10 in the NCAA charts at the time of the competition.

Former Immaculate Conception High athlete Kadian Clarke of Eastern Michigan University was also a winner as she took the women's event at the Mid-American Conference (MAC) indoors championships that started at Kent State University in Ohio on Friday.

Clarke, a grad student threw 20.33m to win her event, beating her teammate Ariel Floyd (18.79m) and will go up against defending champion Gabriel Bailey, formerly of St Jago High and Aliesha Shaw formerly of Rusea's high, both representing Kent State in the shot put today.

Dozens of Jamaicans will be in action for their respective schools this weekend with a number of US college indoor championships including the 'Power Five' conferences all hosting championships.

The 'Power Five' conferences are the powerful in terms of resources and talent and will be led by the South-Eastern Conference (SEC) widely recognised as the best college track and field conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big 10, Big12, and the Pac12, the only one on the west coast.

At the ACC event that is being held at Virginia Tech, Dashinelle Dyer ran a personal best 6.62 seconds, seventh best all-time at Clemson, to lead the qualifiers after Friday's heats in the men's 60m.

Trishauna Hemmings of Clemson University advanced to the final of the women's 60m hurdles after running a season best 8.17 seconds, third best in the preliminaries, while her teammate Dashinelle Dyer was the eighth best in the men's prelims, running 7.95 seconds.

Kayla Bonnick of the University of Virginia ran a personal best 7.39 seconds to grab the final spot in the final of the women's 60m.

— Paul Reid