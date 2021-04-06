Thrower Lawrence only Jamaican winner at USATF Sprint Summit

Shadae Lawrence, the national record holder in the women's discus throw, was the only Jamaican winner at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Sprint Summit held in Prairie View, Texas, on Saturday.

This was Lawrence's third-straight win since she started competing, but the first in a fully professional event after competing against college students at two meets in Florida last month.

There were also runners-up spots for quartermiler Chrisann Gordon-Powell and intermediate hurdler Shiann Salmon, while World and Olympic champion Veronica Campbell Brown won a 200m race at the Colonial Relays held at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

Lawrence's 57.76m was her shortest winning mark of the season after she opened with 63.75m at the University of South Florida on March 20 and then threw 62.88m at the Florida State Relays last week.

Her winning mark came in the third round as she battled American Rachel Dincoff who was a close second with a season's best 57.72m.

Campbell Brown, who is based in Virginia, where her husband Omar Brown is a coach at William and Mary, ran 23.73 seconds (1.1m/s), her first 200m race since 2017.

Gordon-Powell, who will be gunning for her first berth on an Olympic team later this year, ran 52.47 seconds in her first outdoor 400m for the year, finishing behind American Jessica Beard in 52.38 seconds with Jaide Stepter Baynes taking third with 52.54 seconds.

Salmon, the World Athletics Under-20 silver medallist in 2018, also opened her 400m hurdles season with second place, running 56.90 seconds, a top 10 place on the world ranking.

Olympic bronze medallist American Ashley Spencer won with 56.36 seconds, with Panama's Giana Woodruff taking third with 57.22 seconds.

American-born former Duke University athlete Domonique Panton jumped a personal best 13.7m (-1.1m/s) for third in the triple jump and Shardia Lawrence was sixth with 12.75m (-0.9m/s).

Former Wolmer's Boys sprinter Odean Skeen was fourth in the men's 100m in 10.55 (-0.7m/s), while former Calabar High runner Javon Francis was sixth in the men's 200m in 21.47 seconds.

— Paul Reid