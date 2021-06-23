Thrower Wright says state grant fuelling Olympic preparation

HAVING left the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in mathematics and a minor in business, Jamaican discus thrower Chad Wright has charted a course to make his first Olympic team in 2021.

But he did not forecast the process would have the intervening factor of a regular 9-5 job.

Wright, now 30 years old, had to be juggling two jobs to make ends meet at Spry Training and Excelsior High School, then find time to train properly. That was proving a mammoth task until the Government stepped in with their Athlete Assistance Programme, and for that he is thankful.

“I received funding from the INSPORTS in preparation for the Olympics and it has greatly improved my training,” Wright noted.

“I have been able to take time off from work to focus mainly on training, and I am truly grateful for that,” he added.

The former Calabar High standout, who has a personal best of 66.54m from 2020 and a season's best of 58.67m, said he is not quite where he wants be but his Coach Michael Vassell thinks otherwise.

“My preparations for the Games are going well. I am not where I want to be, but my coach is confident in where I am now so I can't really complain about that,” he pointed out.

The powerful six-foot, two-inch thrower, who weighs over 250 pounds, has been getting some good results all season, winning three of his seven competitions with his last performance at the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series on June 5 producing his season's best 58.67m.

Wright is currently ranked eighth among Jamaicans but he has high hopes of not only making the Olympic team but making the final at the prestigious Games.

“I strongly believe that I will make this Olympic team and my goal is to make the top eight at the Olympic Games,” he pointed out.

The two-time national champion, in 2013 and 2014, has represented Jamaica at every major tournament except the Olympic Games. He has represented Jamaica at the 2015 Beijing World Championships and the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships

Wright is the 2013 Central American and Caribbean Games champion and is the 2012 NCAA discus champion while he represented the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.