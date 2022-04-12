Throwers Young, Alves champion boy and girl

Throwers Christopher Young of Edwin Allen High and Jamora Alves of St Jago High School emerged as the champion boy and girl, respectively, at last week's staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium, both winning two events each.

Young, who won the Class One shot put with 19.37m and the javelin Open with a personal best 62.34m and was third in the Class One discus throw with 57.66m, scored 24 points.

Six other boys were tied with 18 points after winning doubles — Kingston College's Aaron McKenzie, the Class Two high and triple jump winner; Edwin Allen's Bryan Levell, who won the Class One 100m/200m double; Jamaica College's Mark Anthony Miller, who took the Class Two double; J'voughnn Blake of Jamaica College, who won the 800m/1,500m double in Class One; Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert, who won the Class One long and triple jump double and Jamaica College's Zachary Campbell who won the Class Two shot put and discus throw double.

Alves, the Grenadian, scored 25 points from winning the discus throw with 48.13m, winning the javelin with 40.30m after getting a personal best 42.84m in the prelims and took the silver medal in the shot put with 13.82m.

Hydel High's Shania Myers was second overall with 19 points, 12 from winning the heptathlon and seven from taking second in the Class Two 100m hurdles.

Six other athletes scored 18 points — Samantha Pryce of Holmwood Technical who won the 200m steeplechase and 3,000m gold medals; Edwin Allen's Theianna Lee Terrelonge and Wolmer's Girls Natrece East, who won classes Three and Four sprint doubles, respectively; Serena Cole of Edwin Allen took the Class One long and triple jumps; Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen won the Class Two 800m/1,500m double and Hydel's Kerrica Hill won the Class Two 100m/100m hurdles gold medals.

Alves and Hydel's Lyston were named girls' Class One champions with 16 pints and Holmwood's Jodyann Mitchell was third with 15 points.

Jamaica College's Blake, Kingston College's Hibbert and Levell of Edwin Allen were tied for the boys' Class One with 18 points each.

Hydel High's Hill and Simms of Edwin Allen were tied for the girls' Class Two title both on 18 points with Hydel's Alana Reid third with 16 points.

Jamaica College's Miller and Campbell and Kingston College's McKenzie were all tied on 18 points in Class One.

Edwin Allen's Terrelonge was the top girl in Class One with 18 points followed by Holmwood's Peart, Camoy Binger of St Jago, Kora Barnett of Edwin Allen and Lacovia High's Sabrina Dockery, on 16 points each.

Three boys tied for 16 points in Class Three — Nahashon Ruto of Kingston College, Samuel Creary of Jamaica College and Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar High.

Wolmer's' East was the top Class Four girls with 18 points, followed by St Jago High's Alexia Williams with 15 and Hydel's Sashana Johnson and Excelsior High's Janelia Williams on 13 each.

— Paul Reid