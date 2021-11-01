Going to plan!

WEST Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner says time in the middle was his major objective as he notched a century in the drawn three-day 'Best versus Best' preparation match at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“The score was irrelevant for me — time at the crease was very important. That was one of my main goals, and obviously I got that,” the 32-year-old Jamaican said after the patient knock in which he faced 367 deliveries.

“Over the last few weeks it's all been [training in the] nets, and obviously you want to put your skills into practice. To play a game was brilliant for me,” he said referring to the lack of competitive local cricket in Jamaica due to Government's measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bonner finished on an unbeaten 166 as Jermaine Blackwood's XI racked up 384-6 declared. Left-hander Raymon Reifer scored 71 as off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed 2-79.

As the match petered to a draw on Friday, Shai Hope hit 102 not out in the reply of 281-4 from Kraigg Brathwaite's XI. West Indies skipper Brathwaite made 78 before retiring. Wrist spinner Imran Khan took 2-89.

The second three-day match is to bowl off at Coolidge today, as West Indies finalise preparation for the tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to run from mid November to early December.

After the visitors' warm-up match from November 14-17, the teams are to meet in the first Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, starting November 21. The second Test is to begin November 29 at the same venue.

Bonner, who struck 17 fours and two sixes during his hundred, noted that the pitch condition suited the slower bowlers, but said he got more comfortable as the innings wore on and was able to accelerate the scoring over the latter half of his stay at the crease.

“It was difficult at the start, but as I batted more it got easier. This is similar conditions to what I'm gonna get in Sri Lanka, so it was good preparation for me.

“I tried to play each ball on its merit, similar to what I would do in a Test game. I tried to simulate that as much as possible,” he said.

Bonner only made his Test debut in February this year in the regional side's 2-0 win away to Bangladesh, and a month later cracked his maiden Test hundred in the West Indies' nil-all series draw with Sri Lanka in the Caribbean.

He averages a creditable 39 from seven matches, but in his last Test outing — against Pakistan at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica — he scored 37 and two as West Indies lost that match to draw the series 1-1.

The batsman said the Sri Lanka tour offers the chance for him to affirm his value to the team.

“It's another opportunity, all I have to do is prepare myself in the best way possible and to go out there and perform for the region.

“After the Pakistan series I went home and did some work… and it was good preparation coming here [to Antigua]. Hopefully, I can bring the same form to Sri Lanka, if selected,” he said.