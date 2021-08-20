Tina Clayton dedicates gold medal to twin sis Tia

NAIROBI, Kenya — Tina Clayton ran a sensational personal best time 11.09s to win the 100m final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday, just two days after turning 17 years old.

The Edwin Allen High School student turned back the challenge of Namibian Olympian, Beatrice Masilingi in no uncertain manner, as she retained the title won by her fellow countrywoman Briana Williams in Tampere, Finland, in 2018.

Tina said it felt great to repeat what Williams did three years ago.

“I feel really glad to know that I came out here and do it, to retain another Jamaican title; it feels really great,” she said.

Tina was not surprised that she ran a new personal best and thanked her coach Michael Dyke and her mother for pushing her towards success.

“I feel really great. I knew that I would have a personal best, because I have been training really hard, and my coach kept on pushing me. Some times you know that challenges may come, but he is always there; my mother is always there to support me and tell me never to give up.”

Tina described the win as a “very special birthday present”.

“I know that [Tia] is very glad, maybe she is at the hotel very excited, but I know that this would be a very special birthday present for her and for me. I came out here to do it for me and her, because she didn't get a chance to run the 100m,” noted Tina.

She is convinced that had they both been given the chance to run the 100m at the championships that they would have finished first and second.

“I know that if she got a chance to run the 100m we would have taken the quinella, but it didn't happen, so I came out her and did it for us,” she said.

The newly crowned champion said that her mindset coming into the championships was to go after the gold medal.

“My mindset was to do it for me and my sister because she didn't get to run the 100m. I knew that I would have competed a couple of days after my birthday, and I had this idea that I would come out here and do my best for a birthday present. The gold medal is the best birthday present ever.”

Tina will enjoy a day off to celebrate her success before she turns her attention to the 4x100m relays, which begin tomorrow.

