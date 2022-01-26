Tina Clayton, Kobe Lawrence impress at JAAA/PUMA Development meets

JAMAICA'S World Athletics World Under-20 100m champion Tina Clayton and boys' shot put finalist Kobe Lawrence produced outstanding performances at last weekend's JAAA/Puma Development Series of meets, held at three venues in Kingston.

Clayton, of Edwin Allen High and who was running in her first meet of the season, won the Class One girls' 200m at Jamaica College, winning in 23.68 seconds (-2.8m/s) and establishing a World Under-20 lead in the first week that World Athletics published a performance list for outdoor meets.

Vere Technical's Keylia Kelly, who won the first heat, was second overall in 23.77 seconds (-0.2m/s), with Manchester High's Asheika Smith third in 24.70 seconds (-1.4m/s).

Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard won the Class Two race in 24.60 seconds (-1.3m/s), Immaculate Conception's Mickaila Haisley was second overall in 24.61 seconds (-0.6m/s), and St Catherine High's Rohana Sudlow third in 25.15 seconds (-1.3m/s).

At Excelsior High, Calabar High School's Lawrence threw a personal best 19.61m to win the Class One shot put and extend his World Under-20 lead in both the indoor and outdoor versions of the event.

Edwin Allen High's Christopher Young was second with 18.20m, just under his personal best 18.30m set last year, with his teammate Trevor Gunzell third with 17.72m.

Gunzell won the Class One shot put with a throw of 57.17m, ahead of Young's 55.83m and Kingston College's Altwayne Bedward's 55.75m.

St Jago High's Safhia Hinds ran 54.65 seconds to win the Class One girls' 400m at Jamaica College, fastest in the world for Under-20 girls. Bustamante High's Shana-kaye Anderson was second in 54.73 seconds and Manchester High's Asheika Smith, third again, in 55.11 seconds.

Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Champs gold medallist Abigail Campbell of Ferncourt High won the Class Two 400m in 54.95 seconds, ahead of Lacovia High's Rasheika Byfield in 56.54 seconds and Excelsior High's Diandra Kelly in 56.77 seconds.

Edwin Allen's World Under-20 representative Bryan Levell was a double winner, taking the 200m and 400m events at Jamaica College. He ran 20.96 seconds (-0.4m/s) to win the Class One 200m, ahead of St Jago High's Gregory Prince in 21.44 seconds and Herbert Morrison's Deandre Daley in 21.50 seconds.

Levell also ran 47.86 seconds to win the 400m, beating Jamaica College's DeAndre Watkin in 48.31 seconds and Vere Technical's Jayval Wright in 48.40 seconds.

Herbert Morrison's Daley showed up at Calabar High later to win the Class One 100m in 10.71 seconds (-0.8m/s), ahead of Excelsior High's Ryan Webber in 10.84 seconds (0.3m/s) and Daley's older brother Mark, third, also in 10.84 seconds.

Mark-Anthony Miller of Jamaica College won the Class Two boys' 200m, running 22.28 seconds (-0.9m/s) while Wolmer's Boys' Gary Card was second in 22.33 seconds (-1.4m/s) and Trevoy Smith of Herbert Morrison, third in 22.74 seconds (-0.9m/s).

Kingston College's runners were first and second in the Class Two boys' 400m. Tahj Marques White won with 49.28 seconds ahead of Dushaun Grant in 49.60 seconds with Jamaica College's Omary Robinson third in 49.67 seconds.

At Calabar High, Khalil Dillon won the Class One 110m hurdles in 14.27 seconds (0.1m/s) while Sharvis Simmonds of Excelsior was second in 14.43 seconds as well as Jamaica College's Jaheim Stern, who also ran 14.43 seconds.

Excelsior's Daniel Wright took the Class Two 110m hurdles in 14.07 seconds (-0.3m/s), beating St Elizabeth Technical High School's Rickoy Hunter in 14.38 seconds with Kingston College's Nicardo Johnson third in 14.54 seconds.