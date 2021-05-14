Tina turns on the thrills

Tina Clayton is blessed with world class speed and character, and both qualities were on full display yesterday as sped to victory in the Girls Class Two 100m final in a season's best 11.38 seconds (-2.1m/s) on the third day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championship at National Stadium.

After seeing her twin sister Tia being disqualified for a false start, Tina delivered as Edwin Allen won three of the four girls 100m finals on offer yesterday and maintained their lead in the points tables.

Edwin Allen lead by 26 points after amassing 184, followed by St Jago High-158, Hydel High are in third place on 132, Holmwood Technical moved up a place to fourth with 63.50 points and Wolmers Girls are in fifth place with 45 points.

On the day when their mother was celebrating her birthday, Tina raced in a final for Edwin Allen without her sister, but she shouldered the burden and it was the field that paid as she ran away from the others to win easily before breaking down in tears after crossing the finish line.

The Hydel High pair of Kerrica Hill, who ran a personal best 11.61 seconds and Alana Reid, also a lifetime best 11.65 seconds, took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Brandy Hall of Edwin Allen won the Class One final with 11.72 seconds (-1.8m/s), holding off Hydel High's Shenese Walker (11.86 seconds) and Sashieka Steele of Holmwood Technical (11.88).

Rusea's High Lavanya Williams spoiled the Edwin Allen party when she recovered from a poor start to power her way through the field to win the Class Three title in a wind-legal personal best 12.18 seconds (-2.4m/s), beating Hydel's Shemonique Hazle- 12.37 seconds and St Jago's Bryana Davidson 12.47 seconds.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High had a slow start, but was too good for the field to win in 12.53 seconds (-2.7m/s), St Jago's Poshanna-Lee Blake was second with 12.74 seconds and Vere Technical's Marria Crossfield was third with 12.85 seconds.

Earlier in the day, the favourites in the Classes One and Two 1500m races lived up to expectations, but Holmwood Technical's pair of Andrene Peart pulled off an upset in Class Three when they finished first and second, picking up 16 valuable points.

Peart came from behind late in the race to pass Rose and won in 4:50.36 minutes, well under her season's best 5:02.00, while Rose, who was ranked ninth in the event, clocked 4:52.03 seconds with Edwin Allen' Sushana Johnson taking third with 4:54.82 seconds.

It was also a one-two for St Jago in the Class One race with Sancia Smith winning with 4:44.24, beating her teammate Alesia Douglas (4:49.20) with Edwin Allen's Jessica McLean third with 4:49.68.

Douglas was sixth in the event in 2019, while Vere Technical's Kris-Ann Plummer who was fourth two years ago, was fourth again yesterday.

Edwin Allen's Rushana Dwyer, who was expected to medal, failed to finish the race after she collapsed and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen won the Class Two race in 4:36.62 minutes, ahead of Holmwood Technical's Jodyann Mitchell (4:42.69) and St Mary High's Shone Walters (4:43.60).

Edwin Allen High's Serena Cole came from behind to win the Class Two girls long jump with a wind-aided 6.10m (4.3m/s) to hold off Mt Alvernia High's Aaliyah Foster.

Both jumpers went into the final round with the same mark of 5.90m, but Foster held the advantage as she had the better second jump.

Cole got her winning jump in the final round while Foster managed only a wind-aided 5.76m (4.8m/s) on her final jump and took the silver medal with her first round effort of 5.90m (4.2m/s).

St Jago's Kay-Lagay Clarke was third with 5.78m (5.3m/s).

Latavia Galloway upgraded her bronze medal from 2019 winning the javelin Open with 41.95m, beating Edwin Allen's Sheniela Williams-37.02m with St Jago's Jamora Alves in third place with 35.92m.

Hydel High's Garriel White and Holmwood Technical's Calisha Taylor were the only two athletes to dip under the one minute mark in the qualifying heats of the girls 400m hurdles open on yesterday's third day of the championships.

Both were given the same time of 59.00 seconds as they crossed the line together and qualified for the final set for today afternoon.

Shenell Tucker, who was in the final two years ago when Champs was last held, is also through to the final after she ran 1:01.04 minutes for second place in the third semi-final.

Vere Technical's Moseiha Bridgen, Jodyann Dixon of Edwin Allen High and the St Jago pair of Safhia Hinds and Quaycian Davis also advanced to the final.

Hydel High, St Jago High, Vere Technical and Edwin Allen all maintained their perfect record of qualifying in each of the six relays after making progress from the first rounds of the 4x400m relays yesterday.

They had previously qualified in the 4x100m and the Sprint Medley Relays a day earlier.

Hydel High the defending champions, posted the fastest time with 3:44.56 seconds, followed by St Jago High- 3:45.18 seconds, Vere Technical- 3:45.01 seconds and Edwin Allen- 3:46.94 seconds.

Holmwood Technical, Excelsior High, The Queens School and St Mary High will be the other schools in the final tomorrow.