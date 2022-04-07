CLOUD NINE!

Kerrica Hill of Hydel High School breaks out into wild celebration after wining the girls' Class Two 100m in a meet record of 11.16 seconds during the ISSA/ GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

