TINA TURNS ON THE THRILLS

World Under-20 champion Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High produced a masterclass of sprinting as she held off a brilliant run from Hydel High's Brianna Lyston to take the Class One Girls' 100m title onWednesday's second evening of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium, running 11.23 seconds (-2.8m/s).

Three hours after Lyston won their semi-final heat in 11.28 seconds to her 11.61 seconds, Clayton rose majestically to the occasion to win one of the most anticipated races before the largest crowd ever to attend Champs on a Wednesday.

Lyston, who was sandwiched between Tina and her twin Tia on the start line, got the better start and was second in 11.26 seconds with Tia third in 11.47 seconds.

Meanwhile, defending champions Edwin Allen lead the points tables after nine finals with 76 points, 22 more than second-placed Hydel High (54 points) followed by St Jago High (48), Holmwood Technical (35) and Immaculate Conception (24) for the top five.

A festive crowd, significantly more so than Tuesday's first day, saluted the runners for the brilliant race that lived up to its billing as one for the ages.

Lyston was off to her usual fast start, but Tina caught her at about 40 metres and they ran shoulder to shoulder before the Hydel runner attempted a surge, but the Edwin Allen runner never flinched, both separating from the field, just inching ahead until they got to the finish line.

The top three in the Class Two final all produced lifetime bests with the Hydel High pair of Kerrica Hill equalling the meet record 11.16 seconds (1.2m/s) and Alana Reid in second in 11.22 seconds, while Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard took the bronze with 11.44 seconds.

Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, the Class Four double sprint champion a year ago, won the Class Three gold in 11.60 seconds (0.8m/s), easily ahead of St Jago High's Camoy Binger (11.73 seconds) and Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High (11.75 seconds).

Wolmer's Girls' Natrece East was the winner of the Class Four final, running 11.81 seconds (1.5m/s) beating Edwin Allen's Moesha Gayle (-12.03 seconds) and Excelsior High's Janelia Williams (-12.10 seconds).

Edwin Allen runners won two of the three 1,500m titles with Rickeisha Simms retaining her Class Two title in style and Kora Barnett dethroning Holmwood Technical's Andrene Peart in the Class Three event, while Holmwood Technical's Jodyann Mitchell won the Class One gold medal.

Mitchell bided her time until the final 80 meters when she swung wide and overtook the two athletes ahead of her and ran away to win in 4:36.39 minues.

St Mary High's Shone Walters was second with 4:37.05, just edging Edwin Allen's Jessica McLean who took the bronze with 4:37.06.

Simms had little problems in defending her title, running 4:41.85, beating St Jago High's Misha-Jade Samuels- (4:47.45) with Holmwood Technical's Cindy Rose third with 4:47.86.

Barnett and Peart staged a battle over the last lap, but the Edwin Allen athlete, out kicked the field to win in 4:44.30to Peart's 4:45.63 with another Holmwood Technical runner Jovi Rose taking third with 4:50.09.

Despite a relatively 'quiet' season so far, Clarendon College's Dejanea Oakley sent a big message that she will be a factor in today's Class One girls 400m final after running a fast season's best 52.77 seconds to win her semi-finals heat on Wednesday.

Oakley, last year's Class Two champion had run 53.86 seconds earlier this year and was just off her personal best 52.51 seconds set last year.

Hydel High's Oneika McAnuff and Holmwood Technical's Rickieann Russell, who were finalists in Class two last year, are also through to the final, but William Knibb Memorial's Oneika Brissett was ninth overall and failed to advance.

Brissett was a finalist last year while at Rusea's High and made the team to the World Under-20 Championships, but had to withdraw due to illness.

Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly was also impressive with 53.86 seconds, while St Jago's Safhia Hinds and Bustamante High's Shana Kaye Anderson also advanced.

Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell was the fastest qualifier in the Class Two, running 53.94 seconds, followed by Hydel High's Aalliah Baker (54.48 seconds) and Lacovia High's Rasheika Byfield (54.61).

The Edwin Allen High pair of Tonyan Beckford (55.03) and Trinidadian Natasha Fox (55.64) also advanced.

Lacovia's Sabrina Dockery ran 55.59 seconds for the fastest time in the Class Three semi-finals, followed by the Holmwood Technical pair of Rosalee Gallimore- (55.84) and Abriana Wright (56.10) seconds and St Catherine High's Aaliyaha Morgan ( 57.01).

GIRLS' POINTS STANDING

1) Edwin Allen High 76

2) Hydel High 54

3) St Jago High 48

4) Holmwood Technical 35

5) Immaculate Conception 24

6) Camperdown High 19

7) Wolmer's Girls School 17

8) Petersfield High 10

9) Excelsior High 9

10) St Catherine High 8

10) St Mary High 8

12) Mount Alvernia High 6

13) Alphansus Davis High 5

14) Steer Town Academy 4

15) St Elizabeth Technical 2

15) Manchester High 2

15) Bellefield High 2

15) Clarendon College 2

19) Holy Childhood High 1