SPRINT FEST!

The stage is set for today's titanic showdown in the girls' Class One 100m race on the second day of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium.

Fireworks are expected, and yesterday's first round, where all the protagonists easily advanced, did nothing to dampen the excitement that has been building up for weeks.

Hydel High's Brianna Lyston, who has a world lead and personal best 11.14 seconds set about a month ago; World Under-20 champion Tina Clayton and her twin Tia of Edwin Allen; and dark horse Alexis James of Petersfield High must first get through the semis set for 4:15 pm to get to the final set for 7:45 pm.

Nine finals on the girls' section are down to be contested as defending champions Edwin Allen start their expected march to a ninth title on Saturday evening.

For the first time in years, the event record 11.13 seconds, set 21 years ago in 2001 by former Vere Technical runner Veronica Campbell Brown, could be under threat from the powerfully built Tina who ran 11.09 seconds to win the World Under-20 gold in Nairobi, Kenya, last year and the slimly built Lyston.

None of the young women were giving away anything on Tuesday as they all ran well within their prodigious abilities. The athletes, who are expected to set the stadium alight tonight, took charge of their respective races early and cruised to a win.

Lyston was up first and looking almost disinterested clocked 12.01 seconds (-2.3m/s); Tina was next with 12.03 seconds (-4.3m/s); then Tia with 12.24 seconds (3.8m/s), all running into strong headwinds.

Seventeen year-old Alexis James of Petersfield had the fastest time, 11.72 seconds (-2.1m/s), while her teammate Ashley Barrett, St Jago High's Shenese Walker, Hydel's Oneka Wilson, and Jacinth Woolery of Green Island also advanced to the semi-finals.

Hydel's Alana Reid led Class Two with 12.04 seconds (-5.6m/s), with Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard 12.18 seconds (-4.5m/s), Edwin Allen's Doniella Lewis 12.31 seconds (-3.9m/s), and St Catherine High's Kaciann Johnson 12.32 seconds (-3.4m/s) were all impressive.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High was the fastest in Class Three with 12.25 seconds (-5/7m/s); with Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright clocking 12.41 seconds (-3.6m/s); Wolmer's Girls' Tiana Marshall ran 12.52 seconds (-3.7m/s); and Hydel High's Shemonique Hazle 12.56 seconds (-4.4m/s). All advanced easily.

In Class Four, Wolmer's Girls' Natrese East ran 12.61 seconds (-2.4m/s) to lead the qualifiers ahead of Immaculate Conception's Kimberly Wright 12.91 seconds (-4.5m/s), and Malayia Duncan of Hydel High 12.94 seconds (-2.2m/s), while Moesha Gayle of Edwin Allen High, St Catherine High's Ackeelah White, and Excelsior's Janelia Williams made progress to the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell and Hydel High's Alliah Baker were among the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the Class Two girls' 400m.

Campbell, who won in Class Three last year, and Baker, who won the bronze medal in Class Two as well as Diandra Kelly of Excelsior High are expected to be among the medallists in Thursday's final.

Campbell had the fastest time, running 54.70 seconds to win her first-round heat; Edwin Allen's Natasha Fox of Trinidad and Tobago clocked 55.57 seconds to win her heat; while Baker was an easy winner in 55.72 seconds.

Jamara Patterson of St Catherine High, Rashieka Byfield of Lacovia High, Kelly, and Manchester High's Mickayla Sutherland also made progress.

Holmwood Technical's Rosalee Gallimore led the girls' Class 3 qualifying with 55.81 seconds, winning the first preliminary heat, while Lacovia's Sabrina Dockery 56.56 seconds, Vere Technical's Shevaughn Thomas 57.04 seconds and Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright-57.11 were also impressive in the qualifying.

Oneika McAnnuff of Hydel High ran 59.11 seconds to lead the qualifiers for Friday's 400m hurdles final in the prelims Tuesday as Safhia Hinds, who was fifth last year, also advanced with 59.47 seconds, with Gabrielle Matthews of St Jago third overall with 59.61 seconds.

Quaycian Davis of St Jago, who was a finalist last year, failed to advance, finishing 11th overall with a time of 1:03.32 seconds.

Edwin Allen's Rickeisha Simms stayed on course to retain her Class Two 1500m titles today after qualifying with the fourth-fastest time in yesterday's first round, running 4:57.51 seconds.

St Jago High's Misha-Jade Samuels was the fastest qualifier with 4:53.90 seconds, followed by Holmwood Technical's Cindy Rose (4:57.23 minutes) and Hydel's Taiefa Gowe (4:57.36).

Kora Barnett of Edwin Allen leads the Class Three qualifiers with 4:54.98, Holmwood Technical's Andrene Peart was next with 4:58.33, followed by Ashara Frater of Vere Technical (5:00.61), Jovi Rose of Holmwood Technical (5:02.28), and Ricaria Campbell of Hydel High (5:01.41).