Tivoli Coach Williams pins down persistence as key to team's surge

Tivoli Gardens' chances of earning a spot in the top six of the Jamaica Premier League were given a big boost last Saturday, when they overcame the highly fancied Harbour View 3-1 at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the UWI.

The former champions began the day on six points and bit off the pace, but the win over the Stars of the East have boosted them to nine points and right in the shake-up for a spot in the play-offs.

After snatching a point via a late goal from another fancied team, Cavalier FC in added time the weekend before, the Phillip Williams-coached team was able to do even better by stealing all three points, with yet another late show against Harbour View.

Williams explained the difference in tactical approach that resulted in the win this time around.

“We changed the formation. We play a 4-4-2 diamond which is a very narrow formation, which does not allow us to take advantage of the wide areas. So, we had to make adjustments.

“The last game was not too different from this game in terms of we had a man advantage against Cavalier and we didn't make the adjustment as early as possible.

“(Saturday) we made it, we put on players that we know are natural wingers and we got to spread them and we made the man advantage count in terms of how we played the ball in the final quarter of the game and we are very glad for the win,” said Williams.

The four points collected over the last two games comes from the mentality of the team, the coach suggested.

“The key is the persistency of the team. This team has a never say die attitude that even when it seems that the odds are against us, we always play our natural game and try to play the game to its end and it has been working for us so far.

“I am really impressed and appreciate what the guys are doing in terms of their fighting spirit and their persistence.”

No team has yet been able to run away at the top of the table and Williams understood the need for a win at the weekend.

“The table is tightly bunched, and from here on in the league, basically is going down the hill in terms of the amount of matches remaining, so we had to put a win on the board and we did that and it really put in good stead in terms of pushing for a place in the top six.”

Veteran Teddy Johnson came off the bench to good effect, providing the assist for the first of two goals by Asprellia Alexander and the contribution of the former Reggae Boy has been described as “priceless” by Williams.

“Teddy's contribution is priceless. He leads by example in terms of experience and also his technical skills and what to do and where to do it, on the field. The team is blessed to have him.

“He is going up there in age so we have to manage him as best as possible. Bringing him on to get some passes, create chances with his amazing dribbles, is something that is always an ace for us in our game plan,” Williams noted.

Tivoli will face another improving team Dunbeholden FC in their next match next Monday.

— Dwayne Richards