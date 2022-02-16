Tivoli's Williams left to rue MoBay stalemate

Tivoli Gardens drew their third match in four games in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) when they came from behind in a 1-1 stalemate with Montego Bay United on Monday.

The result has left them on three points from four games and rooted at the foot of the table.

While disappointed with the manner in which they conceded and the time of the concession of the goal, Phillip Williams was even more disappointed and frustrated that they had let another opportunity to secure three points slip from their grasp.

“I don't know if we are more disappointed about the goal that we conceded or the two points we dropped,” he said after the game.

Tivoli are one of two teams yet to win this season and the giving up of important points so early in the season is now become a source of frustration for Williams.

“The way we gave up that goal was amateurish. At this level we need to be more organised in terms of giving up a goal directly from our set play, but in terms of the points we dropped [I'm] definitely disappointed.”

The response to conceding in only the second minute was swift as Warner Brown provide a response seven minutes later. Williams was certain that from there his team was in the perfect position to grab their first win of the campaign.

“Pulling back level that early in the game, we had hopes that we would have gotten another goal to get all three points but unfortunately it was not so.”

He believes that his team did enough to come away with the victory but lamented the performance in front of goal which saw them drop their 8th and 9th points of the season.

“I think we played well, created enough chances [and] should have gotten the three points but we weren't clinical in front of goal,” he pointed out.

Williams is trying his best to take the positives from the situation at the moment.

“Getting a point from the game is one of the positive results. It isn't what we came here looking for hence the disappointment, but we are not losing and that's a foundation that we can build on. We just need to put together some more good plays and convert the chances when we get them.

“We have been plagued where converting or being clinical in front of goal is concerned and it was another such game.”

Another positive that he is able to take away from the game on Monday is the fact that new signee Warner Brown got his name on the score sheet yet again.

“I took him in the side for his goal scoring ability and he isn't disappointing. He is a youngster and he knows how to find the back of the net. Hopefully he can do so right throughout the season for us,” Williams said of the player he coached in high school as well.

Brown, who is a former St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) Manning Cup standout, has so far scored three goals from five games for Tivoli Gardens in the JPL.

— Dwayne Richards