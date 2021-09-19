Tivoli, Vere play to goalless draw in first leg of JPL 'quarters'

It is as you were between Tivoli Gardens and Vere United heading into their second-leg Jamaica Premier League (JPL) quarter-final contest, as they played out a goalless stalemate in the first leg encounter at UWI/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

With nothing to separate the teams heading into Wednesday's fixture at the same venue, Donovan Duckie's Vere United would have felt accomplished, as they came to Kingston under some amount of pressure to deny Tivoli Gardens and by extension, register their first win against Phillip Williams' side in this their sixth meeting.

The West Kingston side had won three of their previous meetings with the others ending in stalemates.

In the curtain-raiser of a double header, Mount Pleasant Football Academy took what seemed a comfortable 3-1 lead over Harbour View FC heading into their second-leg tie.

Devonte Campbell (30th), Kesslon Hall (54th) and Jourdaine Fletcher (75th) got the goals for the St Ann-situated team, before substitute Tyrese Williams (90+4), pulled one back for Harbour View.

In the feature game, Tivoli Gardens with history on their side, entered the contest as overwhelming favourites, and started as such, dictating the pace of the game, as their Clarendon opponents seemed willing to absorb the early pressure.

Though Tivoli Gardens dominated possession and looked dangerous on a few occasions, they failed to make it count, lacking the necessary composure in the final third.

Their two best chances of the first half came in the eighth minute when the club's leading scorer Devroy Grey latched on to a loose ball at the far post, but somehow hit his right-footer wide.

The second came in the 41st minute when Romaine Bowers struck a stinging left-footed drive from about 20 yards out, but the effort was kept out by Kadeem Davis in goal for Vere United.

Vere United had one and two runs that seemed promising in their game plan to catch Tivoli Gardens out on the counter, but those build ups amounted to nothing.

However, the Clarendon side came out spiritedly on the resumption as defender Anjay Gayle went on a telling run which almost accounted for the go-ahead goal five minutes in.

The lanky Gayle sidewinded his way from the back into the attacking third where he played off to Romone Plummer who drove a pass across the box.

With Tivoli Gardens unable to clear their lines, Plummer picked out an unmarked Tyrece Harrison on the second occasion, but Davin Watkins left his line well to avert the danger.

In the 54th minute, Vere United, with another good build up orchestrated by Harrison, opened up space for Plummer, but the striker skied his right-footed effort in a one-on-one situation with Watkins.

And Tivoli Gardens were left ruing what could have been, as substitute Trayvon Reid bent an almost 25-yard freekick around a four-man wall, but Davis diving to his weaker left side got down well to parry a minute from time.

As expected, Duckie welcomed the scoreline as a fair result.

“I am very pleased and was excited at the intensity with which we played, I never knew that we had that within us. We have to also give credit to Tivoli, they have alot of history behind them, but we did well to play with them.

“They started aggressive and very fast, we took a little time to come in the game but we caught up with them and we had good chances to go ahead but it didn't happen for us. So in the end I think zero-zero is a fair result,” Duckie said in a post-game interview.

His counterpart Williams was also pleased with what transpired.

“The teams really represented themselves well, we were able to keep a clean sheet today (yesterday) which is one of the areas we were having problems with all season. But I mean, I can't fault the guys, I think we didn't create enough chances I the final third and the decision-making could have been better but it was a good game for us,” Williams noted.

Teams: Vere United — Kadeem Davis, Ricardo Messam (Tavis Grant 70th), Anjay Gayle, Kenroy Lumsthen, Alton Lewis, Javier Brown, Ricardo Dennis(Gregory Cousins 90+4), Lamard Neil, Romone Plummer, Trevance Salamon, Tyrece Harrison(Shamar O'Connor 90th).

Subs not used: Tyricke Harrison, Shavon Wilson, Dusting Ghen, Javel Ellis, Rasheed Thomas, Courton Wright, Gregory Cousins

Booked: None

Tivoli Gardens — Davin Watkins, Davion Garrison(Trevaune McKain 62nd), Dasha Satchwell, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Shavar Campbell, Stephen Barnett(Anthony Nelson 62nd), Devroy Grey, Rushane Thompson(Jermaine Johnson 86th), Odean Pennycooke, Romaine Bowers (Trayvon Reid 62nd).

Subs not used: Justin Dunn, Nicholas Clarke, Rodico Wellington, Tkiven Garnett, Earon Elliott

Booked: Garrison (59th)

Referee: Veralton Nembhard

Assistant referees: Damion Williams, Gavin Carvalho

Fourth official: Damion Coombs

Match commissary: Anthony Gibbs