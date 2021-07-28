Tokyo Olympics medals table

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total Japan 10 3 5 18 United States 9 8 8 25 China 9 5 7 21 Russian OC 7 7 4 18 Great Britain 4 5 4 13 South Korea 3 2 5 10 Australia 3 1 5 9 Canada 2 3 3 8 France 2 2 3 7 Germany 2 0 3 5 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Italy 1 5 6 12 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Brazil 1 2 2 5 Switzerland 1 2 2 5 Serbia 1 1 1 3 Slovenia 1 1 1 3 Hungary 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1

