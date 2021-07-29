Tokyo Olympics medals table — July 29, 2021

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total Japan 13 4 5 22 China 12 6 9 27 United States 11 11 9 31 Russian OC 7 10 6 23 Australia 6 1 9 16 Great Britain 5 6 5 16 South Korea 4 2 5 11 Germany 3 2 5 10 France 3 2 3 8 Netherlands 2 6 3 11 Canada 2 3 4 9 Hungary 2 1 2 5 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Italy 1 6 8 15 Switzerland 1 3 2 6 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Brazil 1 2 2 5 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Romania 1 2 0 3 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Austria 1 1 1 3 Hong Kong 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2

