Tokyo Olympics medals — July 30, 2021

Friday, July 30, 2021

Gold Silver Bronze Total China 15 7 9 31 Japan 15 4 6 25 United States 14 14 10 38 Russian OC 8 11 9 28 Australia 8 2 10 20 Great Britain 5 7 6 18 South Korea 4 3 5 12 France 3 5 3 11 Germany 3 3 7 13 Italy 2 7 10 19 Netherlands 2 7 4 13 Canada 2 3 5 10 Hungary 2 1 2 5 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Brazil 1 3 3 7 Switzerland 1 3 2 6 Romania 1 3 0 4 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Czech Republic 1 2 1 4 New Zealand 1 2 1 4 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Austria 1 1 1 3

