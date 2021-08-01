Tokyo Olympics medals table — Aug 1, 2021

Sunday, August 01, 2021

Tokyo Olympics medals table after Saturday's competition Country Gold Silver Bronze Total China 21 13 12 46 Japan 17 5 8 30 United States16 17 13 46 Russian Olympic Committee 11 15 11 37 Australia 10 3 14 27 Great Britain 8 9 11 28 South Korea 5 4 7 16 France 4 9 6 19 Netherlands 4 7 5 16 New Zealand 4 3 3 10 Germany 3 4 10 17 Canada 3 4 5 12 Switzerland 3 3 4 10 Czech Republic 3 3 1 7 Croatia 3 1 2 6 Italy 2 8 14 24 Taiwan 2 2 3 7 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Brazil 1 3 4 8 Georgia 1 3 1 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Spain 1 2 2 5 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Austria 1 1 3 5 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Jamaica 1 1 1 3 Norway 1 1 0 2 Poland 1 1 0 2 Slovakia 1 1 0 2 Sweden 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Turkey 1 0 2 3 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Ireland 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Belarus 1 0 0 1 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 Greece 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Qatar 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2 Venezuela 0 2 0 2 Indonesia 0 1 2 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Cuba 0 1 1 2 Denmark 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 0 5 5 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Israel 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 afp © Agence France-Presse

