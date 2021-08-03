Tokyo Olympics medals table — August 3, 2021

Tuesday, August 03, 2021

Gold Silver Bronze Total China 29 17 16 62 United States 22 25 17 64 Japan 17 6 10 33 Australia 14 4 15 33 Russian OC 12 21 17 50 Great Britain 11 12 12 35 France 6 10 7 23 Germany 6 6 11 23 South Korea 6 4 9 19 Netherlands 5 7 6 18 Italy 4 9 15 28 New Zealand 4 3 4 11 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8 Canada 3 4 7 14 Switzerland 3 4 5 12 Croatia 3 2 2 7 Taiwan 2 4 4 10 Brazil 2 3 5 10 Cuba 2 3 3 8 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Denmark 2 1 2 5 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Georgia 1 4 1 6 Spain 1 3 3 7 Romania 1 3 0 4 Sweden 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Austria 1 1 3 5 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Serbia 1 1 3 5 Jamaica 1 1 2 4 Belgium 1 1 1 3

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT