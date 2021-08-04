Tokyo Olympics medals table

Tokyo Olympics medals tableWednesday, August 04, 2021
|
Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 32 21 16 69
United States 24 28 21 73
Japan 19 6 11 36
Australia 14 4 15 33
Russian Olympic
Committee 13 21 18 52
Great Britain 13 17 13 43
Germany 8 8 14 30
France 6 10 8 24
Netherlands 6 7 7 20
South Korea 6 4 9 19
New Zealand 6 4 5 15
Italy 5 9 15 29
Hungary 4 4 3 11
Cuba 4 3 4 11
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Canada 3 4 7 14
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Brazil 3 3 8 14
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Sweden 2 3 0 5
Poland 2 2 2 6
Denmark 2 1 3 6
JAMAICA 2 1 2 5
Norway 2 1 1 4
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Spain 1 4 4 9
Georgia 1 4 1 6
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Serbia 1 1 3 5
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Philippines 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Turkey 1 0 5 6
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Iran 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican
Republic 0 2 1 3
Ukraine 0 1 6 7
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Portugal 0 1 2 3
India 0 1 1 2
Kenya 0 1 1 2
Kirghyzstan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
